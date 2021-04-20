Detroit plays Dallas, looks to break road slide

Detroit Pistons (18-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Dallas looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Mavericks have gone 13-14 in home games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 34.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 7.4.

The Pistons are 7-24 on the road. Detroit averages 42.6 rebounds per game and is 5-26 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 48.6% and averaging 28.6 points. Porzingis is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 31.0% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Josh Jackson is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.1 points and four rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, five steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 45.0% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal).

Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (illness), Sekou Doumbouya: out (neck), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Wayne Ellington: out (rest), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (quad).