Richard Thompson, a quiet music great, pens revelatory memoir: ‘It was necessary to write about the hooker’

Fans of Richard Thompson — whose admirers range from Bonnie Raitt and Bob Dylan to the members of Los Lobos and Dinosaur Jr. — know he has long been critically acclaimed as one of the finest and most distinctive guitarists and singer-songwriters on either side of the Atlantic.

They also know he helped create English folk-rock in the 1960s as a member of Fairport Convention, a pioneering London band with which Jimi Hendrix liked to sit in and jam. And fans know Thompson has been a prolific solo artist for nearly 50 years, during which time his songs have been recorded by everyone from R.E.M., Johnny Cash and The Pointer Sisters to The Neville Brothers, Tom Jones and bluegrass king Del McCoury.

Others are aware that Thompson, a devout Muslim since 1974, wrote his blistering 2002 song, "Outside of the Inside," to convey his contempt for the Middle Eastern perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States.

But there is much more to learn about this veteran troubadour in his absorbing new memoir, "Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice, 1967-1975." It offers an array of revelations, including his early use of drugs — primarily speed and cocaine — and the fact he wrote his haunting song, "Turning of the Tide," after spending a night with a hooker in Hamburg, Germany, when he was barely 21.

"It just seemed important to the general curve of the story. It was necessary to write about the hooker to explain the song, or vice versa," Thompson, now 72, said from his home in Montclair, New Jersey.

"There's a lot I didn't put in the book, the more sordid details I felt were libelous. I tried to only flog the dead people; it seemed safer that way. I wanted to focus on the music."

The music, and the man behind it, are the primary focus of "Beeswing," which takes its title from one of his classic songs and was published earlier this month by Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill. He chronicles his life — at least his first 25 or so years — with matter-of-fact candor, including his liaison with the German prostitute.

" ... She wanted to know all about me, mothered me a bit, needs were fulfilled and I felt a bit hollow afterwards," he writes. "It took me about 20 years to process my feelings about it, but finally it turned into a song — not literally the truth, but a fictional extension:"

How many boys, one night stands/ How many lips, how many hands, have held you/ Like I'm holding you tonight?

'With a hippie-esque shrug'

In "Yankee Hopscotch," the eighth chapter of his book, Thompson notes that he fathered his first son, Jesse, in 1970 with a Los Angeles-based woman, Liz Gordon.

She requested Thompson impregnate her, "no strings attached," he writes, because "she was quite prepared to be a single parent. This was not untypical of the thinking of the times. I was still having trouble saying no to most things, and with a hippie-esque shrug of the shoulders, I said, 'Yeah, okay,' with little thought for the responsibility and consequences, which were considerable."

The peace-and-love era Thompson grew up in and its immediate aftermath are focal points of "Beeswing," in which he writes: "I don't want to remember, but now it is time to look back. The arrow is arcing through the air and speeding towards its appointed target."

Asked if he penned the memoir for his fellow baby boomers or for his three adult children and six grandchildren, Thompson replied: "For my fellow travelers and for succeeding generations. I don't know if my kids care or not. But younger people ask me a lot about the 1960s and '70s.

"Those continue to be important decades for people. People still listen to (Pink Floyd's) 'Dark Side of the Moon' and 'Led Zeppelin II.' The 1960s, especially, was a very influential decade and I just wanted to add another voice to the recollections of that time. I also wanted to see if I could write something longer than a three-minute song, something more disciplined."

Was doing so difficult?

"It was difficult in parts," said Thompson. "I'd hit a time or incident, and think: 'How in the hell will I describe this?' For the most part, it was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed doing it. It was not too demanding; just a couple of hours a day and you had a book!"

Make that a couple of hours a day over a period of three years, although the genesis of "Beeswing" — which was co-written by now-deceased Los Angeles Times journalist Scott Timberg, a close friend — dates back nearly a decade.

"Scott harangued me for a couple of years that I should just write this book about that (1960s) time period, and wouldn't it be great?' And I said: 'Well, I don't know about that'," said Thompson, who lived in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood from 1987 to 2017.

"But Scott started doing interviews with me and wrote them up. I didn't find that very satisfying; I thought whatever voice I had was being lost. So, I said: 'Scott, you should come in at the end in more of an editorial role.' Sadly, Scott passed away (in late 2019) before the end of the writing process."

Thompson finished the book on his own. Having never kept any journals, he relied on his "selective memory" to paint a vivid portrait of the artist — namely him — as a young man. He used Fairport Convention-related websites to track down specific dates and locations of the band's performances.

He writes eloquently about his five albums with Fairport Convention, his first solo album (1972's "Henry The Human Fly"), and — briefly — some of his six albums with then-wife Linda Thompson, as well as recounting his collaborations with such U.K. music cult legends as former Fairport singer Sandy Denny, Nick Drake, John Martyn and Incredible String Band co-founder Mike Heron.

He makes a fleeting reference to jamming with the then-fledgling Eagles in Los Angeles in 1971. But he downplays just how eager the soon-to-be high flying American band was to have him join their ranks, an experience he described in greater detail in a 1996 Union-Tribune.

"I was in Ian Matthews' band, and I think we met when they weren't quite the Eagles — they were still Linda Ronstadt's band — at Duke's Diner," Thompson recalled in that interview.

"It was something like: 'Hey! You English guys must come to our rehearsal place, and you'll play for us and we'll play for you.' Ian and I had a listen, and the Eagles sounded pretty stunningly tight, playing things from what would be their first album. And that was all fun. Then we 'hung out' a bit, as they say, on tour. I only heard about it (being considered as an Eagle) later from management people. I never was directly approached."

However, during a a 2017 Union-Tribune interview, Fairport Convention alum Matthews said: "The Eagles didn't really give me a second look, but they were clearly very, very interested in Richard."

Asked now if he made light of his early Eagles' encounter in his book, Thompson replied: "I wasn't sure how to describe it, really. I think there was interest from the Eagles to some extent, but not to the extent that they asked me to join them. They were interested. Linda Ronstadt's band tried to recruit me at the same time. But I was playing in Sandy Denny's band and I didn't think I could do both."

'The progeny of an alcoholic'

The self-reflection Thompson's memoir required should prove to be an eye-opening experience for readers. In some ways, it was just as eye-opening for him.

"After I finished the book, I became more aware of myself in relation to my family," he said. "I wrote about my family and relationships with my sister and parents. Having to think about that in a different way was revelatory to me. I learned my father was probably an alcoholic and that I was the progeny of an alcoholic.

"The way I am today and the way I deal with things comes from that background, and I hadn't processed that at all before. In discussing the book with my partner, for instance, and some other people — and talking about family and what the writing process brought up for me — people said: 'Oh you're the typical child of an alcoholic.' I said: 'What does that mean?' They said: 'You avoid confrontation.' And I said: 'Ah, I never understood that before.'

"Various things like that came up. And some of the band relationships I'd had was something I really hadn't looked at in the intervening years. Doing so reinforced my appreciation of my fellow bandmates."

Thompson's book devotes just a few pages to the period between 1976 and 1982, followed by a brief epilogue. Such brevity is by design, he stressed. Ditto his decision to write virtually nothing about his life beyond his late 20s.

"The real substance of the book ends in 1975," he said. "Everything else is really an afterword and I'm trying to tie up lose ends. So it's not about: 'What happened to Sandy Denny? What happened to Nick Drake? Or: Aren't my kids wonderful?'

"I really did not want to write about 1976 to 1981, which is really boring in retrospect. Linda and I made three bad albums that I did not want to write about. If you're going to do volume two, you start in 1981."

Will he write a volume two?

"No, I don't think I want to," Thompson replied. "It's interesting when you are young and achieve anything for the first time. After your 20s and 30s, there's a long tapering off and I get bored and lose interest.

"As a musician, my mission is to become a better songwriter. So, it's basically the same mission I've always had. But the goal posts, thank heavens, keep moving, the road keeps winding, and you want to see what's around the bend."

12 things we learned in Richard Thompson's memoir

Even for longtime admirers of his music, Richard Thompson's memoir contains an array of little-known facts about his life. Here are a dozen that caught our eye.

— He is a distant cousin of Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett.

— He and future Police guitarist Andy Summers took sitar lessons together in London in the 1960s.

— He snuck a peek in Joni Mitchell's notebook in her dressing room as she performed on stage at a 1968 London concert that his band, Fairport Convention, opened. (Asked if he has ever told Mitchell about his "sneak peek," Thompson replied: "Well, um, I've had the opportunity. But I would never have admitted it to her face.")

— He passed out drunk on the bathroom floor during a visit to the Woodstock, New York, home of Kweskin Jug Band members Maria and Geoff Muldaur.

— He suffered a concussion and broke several ribs in the otherwise well-documented 1969 car crash that claimed the lives of his American girlfriend, Jeannie Franklyn, and Fairport Convention's 19-year-old drummer Martin Lamble.

— He fondly recalls Led Zeppelin sitting in with his band, Fairport Convention, in 1970 at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, but has no idea how the recording of their jam session disappeared or if the tapes still exist.

— He admits Fairport Convention fired its now-legendary vocalist, Sandy Denny — "one of the greatest singers that Britain ever produced" — although he continued to collaborate with her off and on until her death in 1978.

— He declined an invitation to join Linda Ronstadt's band, as well as subsequent offers to join the Eagles, and — more than a decade after that — latter-day editions of The Animals and The Band.

— He credits French singing icon Francoise Hardy for teaching him the proper way to peel an orange.

— During a 1971 New York visit as a member of former Fairport Convention singer Sandy Denny's backing group, he and two bandmates drank 17 rounds of German beer at a Big Apple bar. "I was thrown out," he writes, "like in the movies, face first into a pile of snow."

— He quit drinking at the age of 23, immediately after embracing Sufism, a mystical form of Islam.

— He did so many recording sessions as a for-hire studio guitarist in 1971 that he can't remember them all, although he does recall doing 65 takes of a single song for a Badfinger album.