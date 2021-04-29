Los Angeles FC plays first road game of season at Houston

Los Angeles FC (1-0-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC has its first road game of the season against Houston.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home matches. Houston averaged 0.5 goals on 2.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Diego Rossi (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Tristan Blackmon.