Celtics play the Spurs in non-conference action

San Antonio Spurs (31-30, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics are 20-12 in home games. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.1 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Spurs have gone 18-11 away from home. San Antonio has a 19-10 record against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 110-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. DeRozan led San Antonio with 21 points, and Tatum led Boston with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 45.5% and averaging 25.8 points. Payton Pritchard is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 7.2 assists while scoring 21.5 points per game. Dejounte Murray is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.0% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kemba Walker: out (left oblique).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: out (ankle), Derrick White: out (ankle).