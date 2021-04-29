Lil’ Kim’s memoir, ‘The Queen Bee,’ scheduled for release this fall

Lil’ Kim is finally telling her life story.

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop icon is releasing her debut memoir, titled “The Queen Bee,” on Nov. 2, which she announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea,” Lil’ Kim (whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones) wrote with a wink emoji.

Written with acclaimed author and journalist Kathy Iandoli, the tome will include a behind-the-scenes account of the multiplatinum-selling rapper’s life and career — from her early days growing up in Brooklyn to her teenage years spent with the Notorious B.I.G. to her trailblazing solo hip-hop career.

A former writer for AllHipHop.com and other reputable hip-hip outlets, Iandoli previously published the books “God Save The Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop” and “Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook” with Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy.

One of the more successful artists of her era, Lil’ Kim will also talk about her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogyny she confronted in the music industry, her self-image in the spotlight and the moment that ultimately landed her in prison in the book, which will be published by Hachette Book Group — the largest publishing company in France.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” the “Magic Stick” lyricist (whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones) said in a statement. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim but they have no idea. I’m thrilled [co-author] Kathy [Iandoli] and I have put together something special with Hachette Books for my fans.”

The 46-year-old mother of one previously signed a lucrative book deal with Simon & Schuster to pen her memoir upon her release of her yearlong stint at Philadelphia Detention Center. In 2004, the literary publishing giant voided the rapper’s contract and demanded its $40,000 advance back.

“The Queen Bee” will be released in tandem with the 25th anniversary of Lil’ Kim’s debut solo album, “Hard Core.”

Hachette described the book as “a true page-turner from start to finish [that’s] every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story—and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

“Hachette Books is dedicated to bold authors with a story to tell — and few artists embody this mission more than the legendary icon and trailblazer Lil’ Kim, with her deeply personal and revealing memoir,” the company’s publisher Mary Ann Naples said.

Selling more than 30 million singles worldwide and over 15 million albums since her 1994 breakout alongside the Brooklyn-bred rap collective Junior M.A.F.I.A., the former Atlantic Records hit-maker was the protege and lover of late rap kingpin The Notorious B.I.G. during the 1990s.

With her bold lyrics and sexually explicit persona, Lil’ Kim paved the way for current-day rap superstars Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

