Anaheim plays Los Angeles on 9-game home skid

Los Angeles Kings (19-23-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (15-29-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +109, Kings -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Los Angeles looking to end its nine-game home slide.

The Ducks are 15-29-7 against West Division opponents. Anaheim averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Kings are 19-23-6 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has surrendered 21 power-play goals, stopping 84.7% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 13 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 28 points. Alexander Volkov has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mikey Anderson leads the Kings with a plus-six in 46 games this season. Dustin Brown has 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.