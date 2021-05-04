Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. Nomadland

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Promising Young Woman

4. Nobody

5. The Kid Detective

6. Percy vs. Goliath

7. The Father

8. Trigger Point

9. The Courier (2021)

10. Minari

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Father

4. Trigger Point

5. Minari

6. Another Round

7. Bone Tomahawk

8. Six Minutes to Midnight

9. Willy’s Wonderland

10. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (30th Anniversary Edition)

