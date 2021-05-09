Winnipeg plays Vancouver on 6-game home skid

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3, seventh in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-22-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -182, Canucks +150

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg takes on Vancouver looking to break its six-game home losing streak.

The Jets are 28-22-3 against division opponents. Winnipeg has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 79.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Canucks are 20-26-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver is last in the NHL shooting 29.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on March 24, Winnipeg won 5-1. Andrew Copp scored a team-high four goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 22 goals and has 44 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 33 total assists and has 36 points. J.T. Miller has 7 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body), Neal Pionk: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Antoine Roussel: out (lower body), Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper-body).