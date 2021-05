Entertainment What does a sheriff’s deputy do? Columbus officer acts as advisor in upcoming De Niro movie May 12, 2021 06:00 AM

Muscogee County Sheriff's Captain Joe McCrea was cold-called by movie director Randall Emmett in 2020 and asked to work on set as a law enforcement consultant in an upcoming Robert De Niro thriller, "Wash Me in the River." McCrea was also an extra.