Pearl Jam fans will be very busy as band releases 186 live recordings

Pearl Jam has released nearly 200 live recordings online.

No, that isn’t a typo.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who continue to prove that they are some of the coolest musicians in the industry, have just released a digital collection of 186 shows from over the last two decades or so.

That’s (gulp!) 5,404 individual live tracks that can be heard on the band’s newly launched concert web hub — Deep — which can be found at Deep.PearlJam.com. Once there, fans who belong to Pearl Jam’s Ten Club will be asked to sign in, while others will be asked to join Ten Club or create a free account.

Listeners can also access the music through Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and other streaming services.

By visiting Deep, fans can listen to individual shows from tours in 2000, 2003, 2008, 2013 and other years. But they can also access fan-curated playlists, focusing on such areas as cover songs that Pearl Jam has performed and top performances from individual tours.

You can also create your own personalized setlist with the Custom Setlist Generator — which will not only result in a custom playlist for streaming but also a setlist graphic generated in Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder’s own handwriting style. (Yeah, you know you want that!)

Like we said at the start, Pearl Jam just continues to prove to its fans that it’s one of the coolest bands in the land. And fans will turning to Deep for years to come.

Many of the shows featured on Deep have been previously released on CD, but not in digital/streaming format.