Warriors play the Pelicans on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (31-39, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (37-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of four straight games.

The Warriors are 23-17 in Western Conference games. Golden State leads the NBA with 27.7 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 8.9.

The Pelicans are 18-22 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.7 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Warriors 108-103 in their last matchup on May 4. Lonzo Ball led New Orleans with 33 points, and Stephen Curry paced Golden State scoring 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 31.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Green is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Eric Bledsoe is sixth on the Pelicans averaging 12.2 points and is adding 3.5 rebounds. Naji Marshall is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 44.3% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 49.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Eric Paschall: day to day (hip), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (thumb), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Steven Adams: out (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).