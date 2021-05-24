Entertainment
List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories
A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Top artist: The Weeknd
— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights"
— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.”
— Top female artist: Taylor Swift
— Top male artist: The Weeknd
— Top new artist: Pop Smoke
— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
— Top duo/group: BTS
— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd
— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke
— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen
— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny
— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga
— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship
— Top gospel artist: Kanye West
— Top social artist: BTS
— Top streaming songs artist: Drake
— Top song sales artist: BTS
— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd
— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift
— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd
— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake
— Icon Award: Pink
— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth
