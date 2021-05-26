Entertainment

A new musical ‘Winnie the Pooh’ books a New York stage

By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press

This image released by Disney Theatrical Productions shows promotional art for "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation," featuring songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. (Disney Theatrical Productions via AP)
This image released by Disney Theatrical Productions shows promotional art for "Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation," featuring songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. (Disney Theatrical Productions via AP) AP
NEW YORK

Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics “Mary Poppins,” The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocats.”

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale June 1.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Judge rules against Georgia in legal fight over Israel oath

May 26, 2021 6:46 AM

Entertainment

Fox making Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham available to stream

May 26, 2021 6:46 AM

Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

May 26, 2021 6:46 AM