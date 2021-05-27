Sporting Kansas City plays the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (3-2-2) vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-2-1)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -142, Houston +386, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo hit the field.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals last season and had 19 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Andreu Fontas (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Houston: Tyler Pasher (injured).