Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

2. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green (Dutton)

3. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

7. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

8. “Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

9. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin's Press)

10. “Noise” by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark)

11. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)

12. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

15. “Shielding Devyn” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

16. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

17. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)

18. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

19. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

20. “What Happened to You?” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book)

21. “Irresistible Revolution” by Matthew Lohmeier (Matthew L. Lohmeier)

22. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

23. “You Will Get Through this Night” by Daniel Howell (Dey Street Books)

24. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

25. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)