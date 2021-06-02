Instagram, Facebook now let users hide likes to ‘depressurize’ time on apps

The apps for oversharing are now enabling people to be more discreet.

Instagram and Facebook are enabling users to hide public like counts so as to “decide what works for them,” according to a company blog post last week, which offered detailed instructions to use the feature.

“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurize people’s experience on Instagram,” read the post.

“What we heard from people and experts was that not seeing like counts was beneficial for some, and annoying to others, particularly because people use like counts to get a sense for what’s trending or popular, so we’re giving you the choice.”

The feature debuted for everyone May 26 and enables people to hide like counts for every post in their feed.

Users can also opt to hide likes on their own posts “so others can’t see how many likes your posts get,” allowing people to opt to focus on the content rather than the reception.

“Changing the way people view like counts is a big shift. We’ll continue working on new ways to give people more choice, so they feel good about the time they spend on our apps,” said the post.

Instagram said it’s also funding research concerning users’ experiences on the app so that the company can better support them.