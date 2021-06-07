Ames wins Principal Charity Classic for 2nd senior title

Stephen Ames hits off the third tee during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Stephen Ames won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title, taking advantage of Tim Herron's final-round collapse.

Seven strokes behind Herron entering the round, Ames shot a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow Canadian Mike Weir.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Ames won the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his first senior title. The 57-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad finished at 12-under 204 at Wakonda Club.

Weir closed with a 69.

Herron bogeyed three of the final five holes in a 76 that left him tied for third at 10 under. He missed a chance for his first senior victory after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

Willie Wood (68) and Doug Barron (71) matched Herron at 10 under.