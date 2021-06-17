Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Entertainment

1. “The President's Daughter” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Tom Clancy Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Oh by the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

7. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom Books)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Hotel” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

10. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

11. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. “Killing the Mob” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

15. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

16. “The Bullet” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

17. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

19. “The Bench” by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (Random House for Young Readers)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

22. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

23. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

24. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

