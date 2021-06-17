OutKast’s Big Boi to offer Airbnb stays at ‘The Dungeon’

ATLANTA — In a few days, “The Whole World” — or, rather, anyone living in the U.S. — will have access to one of the most iconic hangout spaces in Atlanta.

Big Boi, half of Atlanta-born hip-hop superstars OutKast, is listing “The Dungeon” on Airbnb for limited overnight stays.

The well-known Atlanta space in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood, which Big Boi purchased two years ago, is where he and OutKast partner Andre 3000 - as well as numerous other rap artists – wrote, created and hung out.

Bookings begin at 1 p.m. June 25; Big Boi will host three overnights stays on June 29, July 1 and July 3 for $25 a night. Visit airbnb.com/blackmusicmonth for more details.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” Big Boi said. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Among the experiences for guests is access to the basement of the house, where OutKast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits (signatures still adorn the walls); access to a home studio outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment; rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired Dungeon Family songs; and local transportation (to and from the house) in an Escalade (guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Atlanta).

Airbnb is monitoring Atlanta COVID-19 policies and infection rates and will offer the booking guest – who must reside in the U.S. – a $1,000 Airbnb coupon if it becomes necessary to cancel the stays.

The company will also make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department in recognition of the impact of music education on Big Boi’s career.

