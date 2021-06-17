AUTO RACING: NASCAR visits Music City; IndyCar in Wisconsin

FILE - Kyle Busch smashes the guitar trophy after winning the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 300 Nationwide Series auto race at Nashville Speedway in Gladeville, Tenn., in this Saturday, June 6, 2009, file photo. Nashville Speedway, the track that had been shuttered for a decade will host its first ever Cup race on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Donn Jones, File) AP

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ally 400

Site: Nashville, Tennessee

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m.; Sunday, qualifying, 11:05 a.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Last year: Cup Series debut at the track.

Last race: Kyle Larson outdueled Brad Keselowski to win his third consecutive weekend in NASCAR’s top series.

Fast facts: Larson has won the last three races and has matched Martin Truex Jr. for the series lead with three victories this season. He trails points leader Denny Hamlin by 47 points. ... Keselowski’s second-place finish ended Hendrick Motorsports’ streak of four straight 1-2 finishes. ... Defending champion Chase Elliott is third in points, 73 behind. ... Hamlin (7) and Kevin Harvick (9) combined to win 16 races last season but both are winless through 16 races this year.

Next race: June 26-27, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Tennessee Lottery 250

Site: Nashville, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Race distance: 188 laps, 250 miles

Last race: Kyle Busch navigated three late restarts and held off Justin Allgaier in overtime to gain his 99th victory in the series.

Fast facts: Defending series champion Austin Cindric's lead is 108 points over AJ Allmendinger. Daniel Hemric is third, 122 points back. ... Cindric has won a series-high three races. ... Kyle Busch's 99 series wins are 50 more than Mark Martin in second place.

Next race: June 27, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Rackley Roofing 200

Site: Nashville, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m, race, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Race distance: 150 laps, 199.5 miles

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won his series-best fourth race of the season at Texas.

Fast facts: Nemechek holds a 79-point advantage in the series over Ben Rhodes, who started on the front row at Texas and finished 26th. ... Nemechek has seven top-five finishes through 11 races and his 28 playoff points are more than twice that of any other driver.

Next race: June 26, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

FORMULA ONE

French Grand Prix

Site: Le Castellet, France

Race distance: 53 laps, 309.69 kilometers (192.43 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8:55 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Circuit Paul Ricard.

Last race: Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Max Verstappen crashed out from the lead with just five laps to go. Lewis Hamilton locked up on the penultimate lap to finish 15th.

Next race: June 27, Austrian Grand Prix

INDYCAR

Rev Group Grand Prix

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, noon (NBCSN)

Track: Road America

Race distance: 55 laps, 220.55 miles

Last race: Marcus Ericsson and Pato O'Ward each won last weekend's doubleheader in Detroit.

Fast facts: Formula One veteran Kevin Magnussen will make his series debut as a substitute driver for Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. The 28-year-old Magnussen competes full-time this season for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and is coming off an overall victory last Saturday in Ganassi’s Cadillac prototype. ... Rosenqvist, who won at Road America last year, was not cleared by the IndyCar medical staff to race last weekend.

Next race: July 4, Lexington, Ohio.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Site: Norwalk, Ohio.

Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park

Schedule: Sunday, June 27, 2 p.m. (FOX)

OTHER SERIES

World Of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Schedule: Friday, Dubuque, Iowa; Saturday, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; Sunday, Brandon, South Dakota.

