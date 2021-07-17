Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Ken McClure, mayor of Springfield, Missouri; retired Adm. Michael Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; David Becker, executive director and founder of the Center for Election Innovation & Research.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.