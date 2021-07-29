George Clinton, Remy Ma, KRS-One to headline free concerts

FILE - This July 7, 2018 file photo shows rapper Remy Ma performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Remy Ma joins funkster George Clinton and KRS-One, among the stars headlining a series of free concerts next month meant to celebrate New York City's emergence from the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Remy Ma, George Clinton and KRS-One are among the headliners of a series of free concerts next month meant to celebrate New York City's emergence from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concerts taking place at outdoor venues in the Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens starting Aug. 16.

While a previously announced Aug. 21 Central Park concert will feature performers across multiple genres, the four concerts outside of Manhattan will focus on hip-hop, “and particularly New York City’s essential historic contribution to hip-hop and what each borough has contributed,” de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing.

The Aug. 16 show at Orchard Beach in the Bronx will include performances by KRS-One, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Kid Capri and Soul Sonic Force.

Raekwon and Ghost Face Killah of Wu-Tang Clan will headline at Aug. 17 on Staten Island in a concert that will also feature Crystal Waters, Force MDs and Rob Base.

Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C&C Music Factory and Elle Varner will perform at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on Aug. 19.

George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars will headline on Aug. 20 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Other performers will include Too Short and Mobb Deep.

“Many of the artists performing in these shows are native New Yorkers hailing from the five boroughs," said Rocky Bucano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is under construction in the Bronx. “It’s their talent, creativity and passion for the culture that spread it from the stoops, parks and playgrounds to stages worldwide. ”

Free tickets for all four concerts will be released in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.