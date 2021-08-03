New music: 5 cool albums releases to check out in August

Here are five albums that should be on your radar in August.

“Solar Power,” Lorde

The New Zealand singer-songwriter has been responsible for some of the best music of the past 10 years, which listeners can find on 2013’s “Pure Heroine” and 2017’s “Melodrama.” Expect the trend to continue with the release of her third studio album, “Solar Power,” on Aug. 20.

“Release Me 2,” Barbra Streisand

Babs is back with a new compilation of rare and previously unreleased songs. Highlights include a duet with Willie Nelson on “I’d Want It to Be You” and, for sure, the rendition of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog. Due out Friday.

“Jesus People,” Danny Gokey

The singer who placed third on “American Idol’s” eighth season in 2009, behind eventual champ Kris Allen and runner-up Adam Lambert, has turned out a steady stream of hits over the years, including “Hope in Front of Me,” “Rise” and “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again.” His latest album, which follows 2019’s popular “Haven’t Seen It Yet,” reaches stores on Aug. 20.

“Perfect Union,” Kool and the Gang

The all-time great funk-disco-R&B troupe — known for such hits as “Get Down on It,” “Too Hot,” “Ladies Night” and, of course, “Celebration” (the tune that has long served as the Oakland A’s victory anthem at home games) returns with a new album on Aug. 20. The first single from the collection is “Pursuit of Happiness.”

“The Body Remembers,” Debbie Gibson

The terrific singer-songwriter, who sold millions of albums and singles in the late ’80s, is back with her 10th studio outing. “The Body Remembers” features a new version of the wonderful ’89 hit “Lost in Your Eyes,” recorded this time around as a duet with New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre. Due out Aug. 20.