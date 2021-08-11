Book reviews: Family tragedies propel two new mysteries from David Bell and Hilary Davidson

‘Kill All Your Darlings’ by David Bell. Berkley, 416 pages, $17

The title of David Bell’s 11th stand-alone novel refers to advice well known to every writer. Sometimes the seemingly perfect word or sentence just will not work and has to be sacrificed for the greater good. “Kill All Your Darlings” delivers the near perfect metaphor for this energetic story that looks at plagiarism, the writing life and grief in a tidy, highly suspenseful plot.

Bell explores all the tenets of the academic mystery — the pressure to publish or perish to gain tenure, thinly veiled jealousy over a colleague’s success, backbiting and gossip as currency.

Connor Nye, an English professor at Kentucky’s Commonwealth University, has never recovered from the death of his wife and 15-year-old son in a freak accident five years before. He is chronically late to his classes, unprepared to teach, drinks too much and has been unable to work on that novel. Despite rendered truly moribund by grief, Connor gives the impression that he has always taken the easy way out — not so much lazy as suffering from inertia.

That is, until an opportunity popped up when his prize student, Madeline O’Brien, turns in a wonderful manuscript for a novel that, because her computer was broken, was hand written. Two days later, Madeline disappeared, presumed dead.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Connor typed up the manuscript, making changes along the way and, to his surprise, finally secured a publishing contract. What could go wrong? How about Madeline showing up at Connor’s home on the night of his first book signing, demanding to be paid for what is really her novel. Then the police show up, wondering why details in Connor’s crime thriller are so similar to the murder of a local woman several years ago.

Bell delivers a gripping, intelligent story that seamlessly pulls together several plot tendrils, from Madeline’s initial disappearance and why she is so frightened to investigations into an old murder and a more recent one.

“Kill All Your Darlings” shows how Connor moves from being someone who never finished anything, “nearly swallowed” up by his “dark days,” to a decisive man who may have a future, if he can get past that little bout with plagiarism.

Bell scores high grades with “Kill All Your Darlings.”

‘Her Last Breath’ by Hilary Davidson. Thomas & Mercer, 296 pages, $24.95

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Family dynamics and miscommunication fuel the intriguing family drama “Her Last Breath,” the second standalone novel by two-time Anthony Award winner Hilary Davidson.

Two sisters with drastically different lives form the heart of “Her Last Breath.” A tattooed loner who lives in a down-market Brooklyn apartment, Deirdre Crawley barely makes a living delivering and arranging the packages for upscale clients too busy to put their spices in a cupboard. Her well-liked sister Caroline “Caro” Thraxton married well, lives on the Upper East Side, with a satisfying career as director of public relations for her in-laws’ upscale hotel company and an adorable 4-year-old son.

Deirdre hasn’t spoken to her sister for a while, unable to forgive Caro for keeping in touch with their father from whom Deirdre is estranged. Deirdre is unprepared for the depth of her grief when Caro dies unexpectedly while on a run. Grief turns to revenge when she receives a post-dated email from Caro, saying that if she dies, her husband Theo is to blame, and that he killed his first wife.

Davidson’s punchy writing and affinity for characters propel “Her Last Breath” as Deirdre becomes involved with Theo’s hateful sister and his mercurial father, with a seemingly pleasant demeanor. Davidson is careful to make each character three-dimensional, not allowing any one of them to be a full-fledged villain. This is especially true of Theo, who shows a quick temper but also a willingness to look into his own past.

As her investigation continues, Deirdre examines why she thrives on confrontation but Caro avoided it. “I’d seen Caro’s unvarnished truths about our family. Nothing could have prepared me for that.” The brisk plot seamlessly moves from New York neighborhoods to Berlin, Germany.

Davidson, best known for her series about travel journalist Lily Moore, delivers a solid story about complex families in “Her Last Breath.”