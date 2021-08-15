Entertainment
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; Dr. Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board chair.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hochul; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
