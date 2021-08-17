‘Chicago is destined for a hometown hero’: Bachelorette contestant Andrew Spencer reflects on his time on the show, and those rumors he’s to be the next ‘Bachelor’

CHICAGO — Chicago native Andrew Spencer is “full in” on trying to find love.

The 26-year-old is open to finding it anywhere, from the grocery store near his West Loop apartment to helming “The Bachelor” as its second Black male lead.

“I love the process,” Spencer told the Tribune by phone after his recent run on “The Bachelorette.” “I love the chance to meet someone and fall in love. So I’d be up for it. But at the same time, I do have to make sure I’m in the right state of mind.”

Spencer, a football player who has played three seasons with Austria’s Dacia Vienna Vikings, was sent home during the seventh week of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” just one week before the process known as Hometown Dates. Spencer’s family was already quarantining in New Mexico, where the show was filmed, when Spencer was sent home by Thurston with a heart-wrenching goodbye.

Making it into Thurston’s top five, Spencer came into the show as a fan favorite, connecting with the 30-year-old bank marketing manager through a love of food and laughs. His departure was met with many calls for him to be the next “Bachelor.”

Being cousins and close friends with Bachelor franchise alum and NFL free agent Clay Harbor meant Spencer knew what he was getting into before heading off to find love. In fact, he said Harbor and his friends nominated Spencer for the show without his knowledge.

“I had no idea. I mean, they made jokes about it. Until I really got a call … That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really happening,’” Spencer said.

Spencer and Harbor had been close while growing up in the Chicago area, with Harbor inviting him to his NFL games whenever he had the chance.

Spencer grew up mainly in North Chicago and Lake Villa, parented by his single mother. He boasts a close relationship with his 97-year-old grandmother, calling her a constant in his life.

“She prefers us to be playing football, but she will settle for ‘The Bachelorette,’” he said with a chuckle.

He graduated from Lakes Community High School, where he coaches varsity football and women’s basketball when he returns to the area from playing football in Austria.

After high school Spencer headed to Winona State University in Minnesota, a Division 2 school where he played football.

He eventually found his way to Austria, where he just finished his third season playing with the Vikings right after his run on Thurston’s “Bachelorette” season.

Spencer hadn’t followed “The Bachelor” franchise very closely, but did well bonding with Thurston. He charmed her with a British accent inspired by his love of “Bridgerton” for his entrance, and won praise from fans after frank conversations like the one in which he told Thurston of an ex-girlfriend who had been concerned about having mixed-race children.

Spencer said he would’ve had that conversation with Thurston regardless of her race.

“It’s more like, how we are gonna teach our kids to live in this day and age, with everything going on, especially with cops,” Spencer said. “So I wanted to bring up conversations that were real experiences to me that I really thought about … If it’s going to be a real relationship I want to have real conversations.”

Spencer had an unusual approach to the franchise, with the frequently turtleneck-clad contestant refusing to waste time talking to Thurston about drama within the house, a tactic he said he observed would be the best move early on.

“I knew right then and there. That was not the way to win (Thurston). I’ve never been about drama,” he said.

Although never without some drama, this season was one that attracted attention for the overt “bromances” shown during episodes, with contestants frequently cuddling with each other and hugging. A promotional clip used by the show includes the words, “Come for the romance, stay for the bromance.”

Spencer himself is closest with the final few contestants he was on with, and Instagram stories show a New York meetup between three of the final five contestants — Greg Grippo, Justin Glaze and Spencer — is in motion.

He said this cast got lucky with a great diverse group of guys who bonded well, and who spent much of their downtime together. Contestants have no access to any form of technology while on the show.

“I really loved the whole process, I think it was good for me, it was good for every one of the guys there. I feel like that’s what brought us all together so close,” Spencer said.

But his run on the show was not without heartbreak. After admitting he was “falling in love” with Thurston, Spencer was sent home in Episode 7, leading Thurston to end up on her knees crying after making the decision.

Before leaving the New Mexico resort, Spencer stopped by Thurston’s room with what he insists was a note written by him — “If you change your mind ... I’ll be waiting,” the much discussed note read.

After reading the note, Thurston ran through the hotel to catch Spencer and asked him if he wanted to stay after all.

Spencer turned her down, and said he wanted his future wife to “choose him,” and Thurston had not.

“I think it was misinterpreted,” Spencer said of the note. “If it (didn’t) pan out with this whole franchise, she can come find me and I’d be definitely down. So that’s what the note meant.”

But as viewers know, Thurston is now engaged to “Bachelorette” contestant Blake Moynes, who has tried to woo the last three Bachelorettes. As for Spencer, he said he had no idea how the show wrapped up, and insisted “Bachelorette” producers keep a tight lid on the finale.

Soon after Spencer left the show, fans and contestants alike began to rally around him to be the next Bachelor.

Thurston herself said on the “Off the Vine” podcast that Spencer is her pick for Bachelor.

“It was no surprise that once he did get sent home, that Twitter and Bachelor Nation blew up rooting for him to become the next ‘Bachelor,’” Thurston said. “I don’t know who the next Bachelor is yet. I don’t think the show knows. He does have my vote. I am rooting for him for sure.”

However, misogynistic, fatphobic and racist tweets from Spencer surfaced from a decade ago, leading to Spencer apologizing and saying the tweets are “not who (he) is” anymore.

“That’s a part of my life and I own it, but that’s nowhere near the person I am today,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I obviously show that every single day in how I speak.”

Since his apology tour, Spencer has been spotted around the Chicago area in recent weeks, and said he loves having conversations with fans in real life.

“I missed being in Chicago,” he said. “I’m gonna try my best to stay here as much as I can. But you know, you go where the job calls,” he said.

As for “The Bachelor” potentially getting its first Chicago native leading the show? Spencer sounds optimistic.

“I think Chicago is destined for the hometown hero,” he said with a laugh.

———