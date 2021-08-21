Novel helps Georgia students understand mental health

“The Science of Breakable Things,” written by Tae Keller, is a book about a child’s unforgettable journey discovering the science of hope, love and miracles while helping her mother who suffers from depression, according to the novel’s summary.

With such an honorable and hopeful premise at its heart, Hahira Middle School chose the book as the novel for students to read this year.

It was perfect given the fact it relates to what HMS’s teachers, faculty and staff all wanted to focus on in regards to its students and the pandemic: mental health, school officials said.

Leslie Crawford, an instructional coach, said this year will be about student’s social and emotional growth just as much as it’s about their academic growth.

“We chose this book because it does incorporate a lot of science topics, which are very engaging, but it also has a really big theme throughout it in relying on others through difficult times,” Crawford said.

As the summary reads, Natalie, the main character, is approached by her science teacher to enter an egg drop competition with a $500 prize — a solution to her problems.

With the money, Natalie hopes to fly her mother, a botanist, to see the Cobalt Blue Orchids to inspire her to fall in love with life again — to be herself again.

Activities usually stem from the yearly novel. Since this year’s book is a blend of literature and science, students and teachers had a unique experience in the activities they create.

The big ticket event for all grades — sixth, seventh and eighth — was an egg drop. On Friday, Aug. 13, sixth and seventh graders got the chance to test their egg protection apparatuses.

Students’ projects ranged from bubble wrap-lined cardboard boxes connected to parachutes to containers padded with cotton balls for the drop.

The eighth graders still hadn’t performed their egg drop last Friday but were expected to before the day’s end as they finished their projects. They took a different route in creating their eggs’ protective apparatuses.

Eighth-grader Anna Elliot looked back on the process, remembering the brainstorming they had to do and the sketches that needed to be drawn before the apparatus could be built.

Elliot said she and her team are putting their egg in a cup surrounded by cotton balls. The bottom of the cup will have balloons for cushioning with an attached grocery-bag parachute to its top.

Fellow eighth-grader D.J. Jones said he and his team’s protective apparatus has a straw base and walls to surround their egg as it’s surrounded by bubble wrap. Balloons are attached to the side as air bags to make sure the egg doesn’t take a lot of impact.

While it’s been a joy to participate, students said, there’s also a lesson learned about mental health. Jones said he wasn’t thinking about that at first but sees the application now.

He said he knows a man who has schizophrenia and his family has to watch him and care for him. If they don’t, he might have a breakdown.

“They have to give him his prescription and make sure they’re watching him at all times, (and) just like the egg, we have to make sure it’s protected with all the materials that we have, so that the egg doesn’t break,” Jones said.

Crawford said people can also think about the activity as a way of teaching reliance on others when necessary.

“In one sixth-grade class, one group didn’t have enough materials, so they relied upon another group to build their apparatus,” she said. “Theirs ended up winning.”

Think of it as building a support around hope with the egg representing hope, Crawford said.

The egg drop wasn’t the only activity performed by HMS. Seventh graders created posters interpreting their meanings of aspects such as religion, culture, etc., based on the color of M&Ms received.

The book reviews different cultures, seventh-grader Kylie Minter said. Natalie is part Korean and wanted to learn more about her heritage from her grandmother.

Other seventh-grade classes created digital and physical graphs detailing percentages of how many Nobel Peace Prizes were won across different subjects and how many won across time periods.

The HMS band and chorus worked together on “Down in the Dumps” playlists, putting on their favorite songs to cheer themselves up.

Jones was a part of this endeavor, too, but said it was a hard task for him as he doesn’t usually listen to songs when he’s sad. He placed Tyler the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” and a song by the Pink Panther as his additions.

Elliot said she put one song, “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, since it is a song that she and her friends enjoyed throughout the summer.

The art classes were tasked with creating their interpretation of the Cobalt Blue Orchids named in the book using water soluble oil pastels.

Art teacher Rebecca Luke said she’s planning to cut the shape of each of the paintings out for a collage on the hallway outside of the art room.

There’ll be a plethora of other activities related to mental health. The message is already getting through, however, school officials said.

“(Keller) really goes all through the ups and downs of the mom having depression and dealing with stuff at school,” Elliot said. “But she tries to find hope in a lot of different ways. It was a really uplifting book and made you feel hopeful.

“(And) like what Mrs. Keller said when we were talking to her, if one of your family members is going through depression or mental illness, you should try to have hope, encourage them to overcome (it) or even try to soothe them.”