Mystery author offers tips to get ‘More’ from life

Michael Lister, an author best known for his gritty mystery novels and thrillers, said his latest book could potentially change your life.

“I know how that sounds, but I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t believe it. It’s not hyperbole,” Lister said in a recent email. “I truly believe that if you apply the truths of my new book to your life, your life will change for the better.”

Lister’s newest page-turner is a self-help volume designed to encourage readers to live a more meaningful life. Available as an eBook, hardcover or paperback, the book is called “More,” and its lessons are meant to light a path toward doing more of what matters most. There is also a “More” Guided Journal.

Lister is so productive as a writer that he was only half joking when he said his friends often ask if he ever sleeps. That’s because he’s also an active father and grandfather, participates in team sports, plays guitar and sings at area venues — and more.

“I have a full, rich, meaningful, fun life. But not just any life. The life I want. My dream life,” he said. “For a while now, my friends and family have marveled at my productivity. OK, maybe not marveled. Maybe more like noticed and occasionally commented on. But still. And they’ve encouraged me to write a book about it — well, at least a few of them have.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The short answer to the question is yes, he does sleep.

“The thing is, every time someone comments on my productivity, I think about many, many ways I could get more done,” Lister said. “My productivity is in continuous need of improving, tweaking, editing, altering. So this is first and foremost a book I’m writing to and for me — not because I’m Mr. Productivity, but because I aspire to be.”

Still, he admitted that it’s fair to say he gets a lot done. And has done so consistently for most of his adult life.

“But it’s not just a lot of work I get done. It’s a lot of fun, too — a lot of family and friends time,” Lister said. “Because I believe our best, most productive lives involve productivity and balance in every area of our lives — of which work is only a small part.”

Lister grew up in Wewahitchka, and holds degrees in theology with an emphasis on story, myth and narrative. In the early 1990s, he became the youngest chaplain within the Florida Department of Corrections, a unique experience that led to his first novel, 1997’s critically acclaimed “Power in the Blood,” introducing John Jordan.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lister’s other novel series include the Jimmy “Soldier” Riley mysteries, Cataclysmos, Remington James novels, and others. He is also the writer and/or editor of multiple short story collections. Find out more at Facebook.com/MichaelLister.

Recently, Lister began a weekly Zoom conversation with readers and friends called “Meaning Mondays.” The inspirational talks cover living with purpose, meaning, love, relationships, faith, fear, anxiety, letting go and much more. Learn more or sign up for a Zoom link to participate in the session at Michaellister.com/meaning-every-moment.