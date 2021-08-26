Doja Cat to host 2021 Video Music Awards

NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12.

Doja Cat is no stranger to the awards ceremony. Last year, she performed a rendition of her hit song “Stay So” and “Like That” during the show that was hosted by Keke Palmer.

During the ceremony, she snagged the award for best new artist in 2020.

In addition to hosting, Doja Cat will be performing and will be up for five awards for which she’s nominated, including in the categories of video of the year and artist of the year.

The rapper made the announcement from her hosting gig on Instagram.

“I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow. Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv,” she captioned her post.”

For the first time since 2019, the VMAs will be hosted in front of a live crowd and will feature top-nominated artists including Justin Beaver, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Drake, and Lil Nas X.