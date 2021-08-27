Kanye West gives fans a remarkable, bonkers experience at Soldier Field ‘Donda’ listening party with Marilyn Manson, DaBaby and Kim Kardashian

CHICAGO — Ever find yourself in a place in life where you look around the room — as in, actually turn your head, survey the landscape, sigh loudly — and wonder how things ever got to this? How does one find oneself on a Thursday night in August, sitting in the rafters of Soldier Field, the Bears nowhere in sight, almost no one around you masked despite an ongoing pandemic, waiting hours for Kanye West to simply play a new record? Tickets — tickets! — for this “experience” (his word), for seats high in the Chicago sky, started at a low, low $185 (including Ticketmaster fleecing fees). That is, tickets to a listening of a new Kanye record, not tickets to a Kanye performance. And yet, it was an experience.

A remarkable, frustrating, bonkers experience.

Can we just get it over with and say the obvious:

Kanye West, sometime pride of Chicago, frequent albatross of American culture, son of the late Donda West (chair of the English department at Chicago State University), is our new Warhol, only restless, minus Warhol’s affectlessness, but with all the genius, ridiculousness, flatulence, ambition and daring that implies. So, naturally, “The Donda Experience” — as Kanye has called his occasional summer road show/test marketing/rumpus-room record hops — is also a kind of performance. Yeezus, it’s a performance.

More theatrical than musical.

Where do I even start?

Kanye rages against detractors (no surprise there). Kanye shows love to his hometown, Kanye sets himself on fire (wearing a stunt suit, and quickly extinguished), Kanye is surrounded by a quasi paramilitary. Kanye is met by a shrouded Kim Kardashian, who is currently divorcing him, wearing a gown of gothic white spectral opulence. Oh, and Kanye also plays “Donda,” his 10th studio album, which, as of Friday morning, had not been released yet. The Soldier Field “experience” was, it seemed, the homecoming culmination of a series of listenings Kanye has hosted since last year, including two arena-sized “experiences” in Atlanta last month. Chicago, though, received a spectacle.

At the Soldier Field 50-yard line — delightfully, with attention to peeling paint and ill-fitting curtains — Kanye had his South Shore childhood home rebuilt. Not a facade of the South Shore house. The whole damn thing. Then it was fixed with a large neon cross and placed on a hill surrounded by dozens of candles. Apparently, some people go to a therapist and some people reconstruct their childhood homes inside of an NFL stadium.

As Chicagoans Miles Baggett and Jasmine Robinson waited for Kanye to arrive, Baggett said that this being Kanye, he had no idea what to expect. Which is on brand. But you bought tickets, I said, you spent hundreds. Robinson said that she had seen Kanye live and she had no expectations, either. Which is part of the appeal. Who was the last superstar who truly left an audience wondering what’s next? “I mean, I was here to hear a record,” Baggett said, “but then Kanye put his childhood home on the field.”

Fans wearing Kanye-branded T-shirts — “I Miss the Old Kanye,” “Life of Pablo,” “Kanye for President 2020” — approached the stadium railing and snapped pictures of the house as if it were the Grand Canyon, admiring for a moment then turning on their heels to leave. Many wondered if he was already in the house, just waiting for the right moment. Kanye took the stage two hours late. A man sitting behind me said Kanye was likely hosting his monthly book club in the house, and he was really into it and didn’t want to ruin the vibe. Others spoke of the stage with the shades of nuance you would hear at an art opening.

Albert Luces and Tyler Heng had a theory.

Luces: “Kanye is giving a visual interpretation of how he feels. Like an artist does. The first experience in Atlanta, he was wearing all red because he was feeling like ...”

Heng: “The devil!”

Luces: “Right, for the next one, he’s in black, a kind of purgatory. And now, he’s home, his literal home is right there, there’s a cross on it, he’s thinking about his mother ...”

Heng: “His dead mother!”

Luces: “Donda, his dead mother. So I bet, for this show, he’s ascending with her to Heaven. I don’t know. It’s a theory I heard people say about these shows, they’re a set of shows in a way. Look, at the end of the day, Kanye West, being Kanye West, this guy knows how to deliver a visual stamp that’s always him. And that’s why I’m here, right?”

When the “experience” formally began, Kanye roved the front stairs of the house and danced along with the record, and I think he sang along with the lyrics but I couldn’t really tell because Kanye also wore a mask over his head for the entire show. Also, a choir wearing pentagrams walked in twos to the stage and circled the home. “DONDA! DONDA! DONDA!” blasted from speakers, like both a warning and prayer, modulated and remixed in countless ways. Screens flashed phrases reading “Alien Nation” and “No Criticism,” and a faux-cable news network reported “Breaking News” as a series of Biblical chapters and verses. Then a fleet — or funeral procession — of black SUVs circled the stage. Then paramilitary circled the stage. Then more trucks circled the stage. Then more paramilitary came. Then a fleet of vans circled the stage. Soon, the paramilitary, the vehicles, formed a circling prison wall for Kanye West, many layers deep.

By the end of the night, the paramilitary, never stopping despite the airless, humid night, had broken lockstep and were dancing, kicking up dust that carried across the stadium.

To be honest, it’s how I imagine a listening party with Kanye West going. He invites me over. I wait two hours after the agreed upon time for him to arrive. Kanye being Kanye, just to irritate me, courting attention, he shows up with Marilyn Manson and DaBaby in tow — Manson who faces several assault lawsuits, DaBaby under fire for homophobic remarks at a music festival last month in Miami. They wander the house looking uncertain. Meanwhile, outside on the street, perhaps in Kanye’s mind, the house is under siege by black cars and a faceless army. The music he plays is challenging and interesting but after a while, it’s hard to pay attention to what I’m hearing, and just before it’s all over, in case I didn’t grasp Kanye’s frame of mind, he sets himself on fire.

I mean, that’s an experience, right?

Certainly, it’s a performance. But is it empty? A grand creative gesture alone can sometimes seem to be enough for Kanye — and I’m OK with that. He writes a three-story love letter to Chicago and drapes it over the old Gap on Michigan Avenue. He sells flimsy T-shirts for hundreds of dollars at a pop-up store in Northbrook and leaves you wondering about want and greed. He tours with a stage that floats over the audience but leaves himself mostly in the dark. You imagine no one is telling him what is and what is not a smart idea, and so the man is failing and succeeding in public, all the time. And it’s exciting. And annoying. How was “Donda”? The album? Dark, kind of grim, not all that catchy, full of flotsam, and full of transcendence. But you probably had to be there.

