Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Sept. 5-11

DON'T MISS: "Impeachment: American Crime Story" — Long before Donald Trump was impeached twice, Bill Clinton faced a brutal battle in the late 1990s to retain his presidency after having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. This compelling follow-up to "The People v. O.J. Simpson" (2016) and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" (2018) examines the national scandal primarily through the eyes of the women at the center of the events — Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan hostility, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape. The stellar cast also features Clive Owen as the embattled president and Edie Falco as first lady Hillary Clinton. (10 p.m. ET Tuesday, FX).

Other bets:

SUNDAY: In "Guilt," a darkly offbeat "Masterpiece" presentation, Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives play brothers who land in increasingly hot water after a drunken hit-and-run accident. Instead of fessing up, they commit more and more serious crimes to hide their culpability. (9 p.m., PBS).

SUNDAY: Season 5 of "Billions" resumes with the first of five new episodes. In the second half of the season, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod. (9 p.m., Showtime).

MONDAY: Renovation expert Jasmine Roth is back to rescue homeowners from their DIY fails in a new season of "Help! I Wrecked My House." The opener has Roth aiding a family whose dream fixer-upper took a nightmarish turn during a botched demolition project. (9 p.m., HGTV).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TUESDAY: As the drama "Queen Sugar" returns for its sixth season, Ralph Angel and Darla are planning for the arrival of their baby. Meanwhile, Nova continues to speak out against political corruption and Charley faces a life-altering decision. (8 p.m., OWN).

TUESDAY: TV all this week will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with numerous documentaries and specials. Tonight brings “America After 9/11,” a “Frontline” installment that examines the U.S. response to the attacks and the consequences across three presidencies. (9 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is apparently inspired by "Doogie Howser, M.D.," the 1990s medical series that starred a young Neil Patrick Harris. But this show takes a very different path, following a 16-year-old Asian American girl (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who lives in Hawaii, where she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teen. (Disney+).

THURSDAY: The new drama series "Kin" follows the lives of the Kinsellas, a small Irish crime family that becomes embroiled in a vengeful, seemingly impossible-to-win war against a ruthless international cartel. Charlie Cox ("Daredevil") leads the cast. (AMC+).

FRIDAY: “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center” is a two-hour documentary that recounts the conception, construction and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. Step by step, viewers witness the execution of this innovative sky-high complex from early designs, to overcoming technical challenges, to its heart-wrenching collapse. (8 p.m., History Channel).

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

FRIDAY: It's a bittersweet moment for fans of "Lucifer." The devilish drama series returns for 10 new episodes, but it's the final season — for real this time. (Netflix).

SATURDAY: Through powerful narratives from family and friends, “9/11: Four Flights” tells the emotional stories of passengers aboard the doomed flights of American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93. Viewers will hear about the bravery of passengers, crew, air traffic controllers and others who tried in vain to intercept the airliners. (8 p.m., History Channel).

———