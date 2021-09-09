My worst moment: ‘Evil’ star Aasif Mandvi says some ill-considered small talk with Margo Martindale got him in big trouble

“We’ve really upped our game this season,” said “Evil” star Aasif Mandvi of the Paramount+ series about a trio of investigators looking into cases of demonic possession. “Even though there are plenty of ghouls and demons, there’s also a deeper look at: What is the evil in our world?”

Mandvi plays the skeptic of the trio. He’s not a believer in the supernatural and is convinced there’s always a scientific explanation. “What’s great is that my character has really been challenged in his certainty about things this season because he’s being visited by night terrors.”

Mandvi’s acting credits including everything from “Law & Order” to “Spider-Man 2” to “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” to “Blue Bloods,” but he is also known for his time as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.”

When asked to share a worst moment from his career, he recalled an experience he had while filming the 2016 Garry Marshall comedy “Mother’s Day.”

“This is a foot-in-mouth story,” he said. “It’s dumb thing that I did where I should have known better.”

My worst moment …

“I was working on this movie with a bunch of really famous people (the cast includes Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts among others). And I was working with a wonderful actress who I really love named Margo Martindale.

“At the time we were filming, the Emmys were happening. And this was the year Jon Stewart was leaving ‘The Daily Show’ and I knew that it was probably his last hurrah at the Emmys and all that. But I couldn’t go because I was shooting this movie in Atlanta called ‘Mother’s Day.’

“Margo Martindale was nominated for an Emmy that year (for “The Americans”) and she couldn’t go either, for the same reason, because she was also shooting ‘Mother’s Day.’

“Anyway, we were having this moment of commiseration: Oh, we can’t go to the Emmys, isn’t that too bad? So sort of bonded over this very high class pity party that we gave ourselves (laughs): We couldn’t go to the Emmy’s because we’re making a movie.

“So the Emmys happen. And then some stupid reporter wrote in some magazine or newspaper about how Margo Martindale didn’t show up to the Emmys and who does she think she is? It was sort of snarky and rude and they were implying that she thought she was too good to show up.

“And I read this. And thought: This is some (expletive) that someone would write this! And so as we’re on set about to shoot a scene, I say to Margo, ‘My God, did you see that article where the guy wrote about you?’ And she goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I said, ‘He wrote that you were a jerk for not going to the Emmys.’ And as it came out of my mouth I realized, oh, she doesn’t need to hear this (laughs). And I saw the color just drain from her face. And she goes, ‘Why would someone say that?’

“And I said, ‘No, I know. It’s ridiculous! It’s crazy.’

“And she goes, ‘And why on earth would you tell me something like that right before I’m about to do a scene?’

“I was mortified. I felt terrible. I was just like, what have I done? And she was like, ‘Why would you tell me something like that?’ Margo Martindale does not mince words, you know? She was like, ‘That was so insensitive of you to say that to me.’ And she was right!

“And Sarah Chalke and Kate Hudson are looking at me like, what is wrong with you? Why would you say something like that? They’re smiling but it was an awkward smile. And Margo was pissed. She was like, ‘I can’t believe you would say something like that when I’m trying to prepare to go on and do my scene.’ She was absolutely right!

“I’ve never done that before, where I’ve undermined an actor in that way. It was the worst feeling. I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me whole because I felt like the biggest jerk. And Kate Hudson and Sarah Chalke were like, ‘Anyway …’

“So we did the scene. And in the movie, Margo’s character doesn’t like me anyway, so it was perfect. I guess she used it.

“I was mortified about what I had done. I was still talking about it hours later and one of the producers said to me, ‘Listen, just send her a bottle of wine and a card apologizing.’ So I did, I sent a bottle of wine to her room and a card saying, ‘I’m the biggest jerk in the world, I’m so sorry.’

“And then the next day she was like, ‘Sweetheart, you didn’t need to do that. It’s fine.’

“That’s one of those stories where I made a (fool) of myself.”

This sounds similar to well-meaning friends or family of actors forwarding negative reviews

“Yes, exactly! People have done that to me. They’ll send you a review or they’ll quote something that somebody said and it’s not a positive thing. So I’ve been on the other side of that, I know what it’s like when somebody says, ‘Oh, I read this review and it wasn’t great!’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you bringing this up to me? Why are you telling me this?’

There’s a joke about old Indian uncles, that when you go to a party they’ll say, ‘Look at you, my young man, you’ve become fat!’ Or, ‘You’ve become baldy-bald! You’re losing your hair!’ And it’s like, why would you say that to somebody? But they’re saying it almost in a way to connect with you, I think? And that’s exactly what I was doing: I was trying to connect with her. I thought we had this thing about the Emmys but I took it too far (laughs).”

There are famous actors who would not have been half as gracious as Martindale

“Right! Now that I’m thinking about it, there are other times I might have done this as well ...

“But she was great about it. She was totally cool after I apologized.”

The takeaway …

“Just shut up sometimes (laughs).

“Sometimes you think you’re connecting with people, but you need to be more sensitive to what’s happening. There’s a tendency to be a bit of a bull in a china shop when you’re excited about a new friendship or someone you want to impress, so just read the room a little bit better next time.”

