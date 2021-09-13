Entertainment

Foo Fighters shred, accept MTV Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs

SUZY EXPOSITO Los Angeles Times

Alternative rock legends Foo Fighters accepted MTV’s Global Icon Award at the 2021 Video Music Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Established this year to honor historic figures in popular music, the band is the first to ever win the award.

“An entire generation of music fans grew up with this band,” said Billie Eilish, who presented the award. “They’ve carried the torch for rock 'n’ roll for 26 years.”

Foo Fighters commemorated their big win with a fiery live medley of hits — including their 1999 smash “Learn to Fly” and swooning 1997 anthem, “Everlong.” (New artist winner Olivia Rodrigo was spotted singing along in the crowd.)

The band also performed “Shame, Shame,” a funky cut off their 2021 album, “Medicine at Midnight.” The song’s video was nominated for three categories: rock, cinematography and choreography.

In memory of late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last month, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins scrawled the words “CHARLIE R.I.P.” on the skin of his kick drum. Singer-guitarist Dave Grohl also took the opportunity to thank some of the band’s favorite MTV reporters since the network’s inception.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We made a list,” said Grohl. “Kurt Loder, Tabitha Soren, J.J. Jackson, Matt Pinfield, Steve Issacs, Amy Finnerty... Thank you all for this award!”

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Movie News & Reviews

‘What happens in the theater is a miracle’: 7 best films that capture the magic of the stage

Entertainment

Banished reality hit ‘Cops’ will return on Fox News Media’s streaming service

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021 11:26 AM

Movie News & Reviews

Científicos: La mayoría no necesita un refuerzo contra el covid

September 13, 2021 11:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service