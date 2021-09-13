Foo Fighters shred, accept MTV Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs

Alternative rock legends Foo Fighters accepted MTV’s Global Icon Award at the 2021 Video Music Awards, which took place Sunday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Established this year to honor historic figures in popular music, the band is the first to ever win the award.

“An entire generation of music fans grew up with this band,” said Billie Eilish, who presented the award. “They’ve carried the torch for rock 'n’ roll for 26 years.”

Foo Fighters commemorated their big win with a fiery live medley of hits — including their 1999 smash “Learn to Fly” and swooning 1997 anthem, “Everlong.” (New artist winner Olivia Rodrigo was spotted singing along in the crowd.)

The band also performed “Shame, Shame,” a funky cut off their 2021 album, “Medicine at Midnight.” The song’s video was nominated for three categories: rock, cinematography and choreography.

In memory of late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last month, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins scrawled the words “CHARLIE R.I.P.” on the skin of his kick drum. Singer-guitarist Dave Grohl also took the opportunity to thank some of the band’s favorite MTV reporters since the network’s inception.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We made a list,” said Grohl. “Kurt Loder, Tabitha Soren, J.J. Jackson, Matt Pinfield, Steve Issacs, Amy Finnerty... Thank you all for this award!”