Harry, Meghan visit NYC sites, including Sept. 11 memorial

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

Meghan Markle, second from left, and Prince Harry, third from left, pose for pictures with New York governor Kathy Hochul, left, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, third from right, first lady Chirlane McCray, second from right, and her son Dante de Blasio at the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig AP
NEW YORK

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk's-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan responded, “It's wonderful to be back, thank you." Harry, asked the same question, said, “It's wonderful, thank you.”

The royals did not make further remarks.

After enjoying the view from the 102nd floor, they made their way back down and outside.

Hochul chatted with Meghan while de Blasio and Harry spoke before posing for photos in front of the building, which stands near where the center's former twin towers were destroyed by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

Harry and Meghan then visited the neighboring Sept. 11 memorial plaza. The couple looked out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers stood and then visited the Sept. 11 museum.

The duke and duchess are in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity.

