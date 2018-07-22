Horoscopes for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Aries
The coming four weeks will be full of laughter, happiness and love, so you've got plenty to look forward to. If your social life has been languishing on the sidelines recently, this is your chance to give it an injection of energy. You're all set to have a really good time! It will also be a wonderful opportunity to explore your creativity.
Lucky Number900
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Home is where your heart is if you're a typical Taurean, and during the coming month it will be where you're happiest. You may even be reluctant to stray too far from familiar haunts, or will choose to stay at home sometimes rather than go out. If you haven't seen some members of the clan for a while you could be inspired to organize a reunion.
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
This is the start of a long phase in which communications will be emphasized. This means everything from the way you put across your ideas to your use of computers and telephones. During the coming four weeks you'll enjoy making contact with close relatives and neighbors, especially if this gives you the chance to offer an olive branch or two.
Lucky Number577
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
If the domestic clashes you've faced recently are still rife, it's time to do something about them today. You certainly can't carry on like this for much longer because it's an enormous strain and it's hanging over your head like the Sword of Damocles. So what should you do for the best? Start by talking things through but allowing each person to have their say without interruption. And be prepared to negotiate.
Lucky Number740
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Your levels of confidence, energy and initiative start to rise today, and you'll really shine during the coming four weeks. You've taken a back seat in so many ways recently, but now you're ready to claim your place in the world again and to shine your noble star! So work out what you want to achieve and then get cracking on it.
Lucky Number828
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Tread carefully if you're thinking of buying something today, because you could be given a very heavy sales pitch or feel obliged to buy what's on offer even if you don't really want it. You should also be careful when talking about your values or priorities, because you might subconsciously imply that your opinions are the only ones that count.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Someone seems determined to tell you what to think today. They're busy pushing their opinions down your throat, whether you want to hear them or not, and then they expect you to swallow them wholesale. But you aren't going to, are you? There may be a lot of commonsense in what this person is telling you but right now you aren't interested in listening to any of it. Don't be too stubborn about this or you'll miss some pearls of wisdom.
Lucky Number166
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
From today, you start to set your sights on getting some concrete achievements under your belt. You've been dreaming about, and planning, your future and now you're ready to turn those hopes into reality. You'll also be blessed with increased self-confidence during the next four weeks, which will help you to make your mark on the world. Go for it, Scorpio!
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Your horizons start to widen from today, and some very interesting avenues will open up during the next four weeks. The more adventurous and enterprising you can be, the greater the rewards and the sense of excitement that comes from breaking new ground. This will also be a marvellous phase for taking off on your travels, whether you do this mentally or physically.
Lucky Number149
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You have a strong desire to get to the truth today, which means you'll dig away at the facts until you find what you're looking for. This will make you extremely persistent, possibly even to the point of rudeness if you end up cross-examining someone or demanding that they give you the answers you're looking for.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
If you're a typical Aquarian you have a tendency to put your own needs first and to consider everyone else's second. That's just the way you're built. However, during the next four weeks you'll have a much greater awareness than usual of the importance of considering other people's feelings and desires, and at times you'll realize that these must take precedence over your own.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
You've been eager to enjoy yourself as much as possible during the past four weeks but from today the emphasis shifts to your work and obligations. So you must now be prepared to reduce the amount of time you spend playing and increase the amount of work you do. If you know that you need to make adjustments to your working life, start as you mean to go on.
