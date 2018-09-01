Horoscopes for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Aries
Chase up any queries about your earnings or taxes. Not an exciting prospect but you'll be surprisingly successful at it, and it will be good to know that it's out of the way. This is also a good day for taking part in some sort of teamwork, whether you're being paid for it or you're doing it out of the goodness of your heart.
Lucky Number555
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The state of play between you and someone is fantastic right now. You're on the same wavelength, you're taking real pleasure in each other's company and there's probably a lot of laughter as well. Make the most of this happy phase by spending some time together or by doing something special. If you're going out with each other for the first time it will be a really memorable and enjoyable date.
Lucky Number323
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Your mind is racing, making it difficult to keep track of your thoughts. If you're at work or trying to concentrate on something complicated, don't think so quickly that you run the risk of overlooking important details. Slow down, Gemini, and if necessary alternate periods of mental activity with bursts of physical action.
Lucky Number369
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Your social life looks fantastic today, so try to spend as much time with other people as possible. Invite them over to your place, even if you can only offer them a cup of tea and a biscuit, or arrange to go out on the town if that's a more enticing prospect. This is also a lovely day for being with children or for bringing out your creative abilities. To put it simply, it's a play day!
Lucky Number144
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Feel like going shopping? Then consider spending some money on your home and family. You don't have to fork out of a fortune, either, because even buying a bunch of flowers will brighten up the place and make you feel good. If you do plan on spending a sizeable chunk of cash, make sure it's on something that will last. Maybe you should take along a loved one to give you some advice.
Lucky Number688
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
A certain person is thinking in ways that make you uncomfortable today. Maybe you believe they're being rebellious or rude, or they're saying things that are too near the bone for you. They may also have touched a nerve by making comments that arouse deep emotions within you. Alternatively, you'll be the one who's dropping bombshells and raising eyebrows. If so, what are you trying to achieve?
Lucky Number588
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You'll really value having some peace and quiet today, preferably far away from everyone else. It will give you a chance to mull things over in your own time and without anyone interrupting your train of thought. You'll also appreciate the chance to consider a few of your values and morals, especially if current circumstances are challenging them in some way.
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
After yesterday's miserable mood you need to cheer yourself up, Scorpio, and what better way to do it than to get together with some kindred spirits. Go out on the town with some friends or invite them over to your place if you feel like doing some entertaining. You'll also enjoy taking part in a group activity, but don't be surprised if you're expected to play a leading role in what's going on.
Lucky Number606
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You need plenty of mental scope today, or you'll feel hampered and restricted. Think outside the box, and if necessary, voice opinions that sound weird or off the wall. It certainly isn't a day for toeing the party line or trying to fit in with everyone around you, because that will drive you absolutely crazy. You need to be a free spirit, with no censorship on your thoughts or words, but be prepared for some people to dislike what you're doing.
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
You're intrigued by the facts today, and you're especially interested in quirky pieces of information. For instance, you might watch a television program about something you wouldn't normally bother with but which fascinates you at the moment, or you could get completely wrapped up in something with a scientific slant. You'll also be surprised at some of the thoughts that whirl through your brain because they'll seem so outrageous.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Your mind is speeded up today, so thoughts keep racing through your brain. It's difficult to keep track of them all, but try to write down the ones you can remember in case they turn out to be strokes of genius. You never know! You're particularly inspired when it comes to thinking about your finances and values, especially if you're trying to find new solutions to old problems.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Is someone deliberately trying to wind you up? You could be forgiven for thinking so because all sorts of outrageous things are coming out today. Maybe they want to shock you or do they really mean what they say? Your thoughts are speeded up and as a result it will be hard to keep track, especially when thinking about some of your relationships.
