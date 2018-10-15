Horoscopes for Monday, October 15, 2018

Aries
You may find yourself in the public eye today with the Moon bowling through Capricorn and your tenth house of career and reputation. A social occasion tonight is likely to center around public events. With the Sun and Mercury travelling through your seventh house, which rules partnerships of all kinds, you should find after-hours socializing pleasant.
Lucky Number962
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
If the weather permits, this is the kind of day for flying kites. Imagine that it is you soaring above the clouds as you guide your kite through the air; what sort of freedom you would have if you could fly! While you are at it, don't be afraid to dream of a better future for yourself. Get outside and do something exhilarating, even if it's just taking a walk down the garden path.
Lucky Number356
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The Moon moves through Capricorn and your eighth house of sex, power and money today, making you a bit edgy. Many Twins will want to go out on the prowl this evening; just be sensible and you won't get into any trouble. Business opportunities or responsibilities may present themselves just as you are heading out the door... it might be worth it to stay an extra hour and tie up loose ends.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Crabs whether single or partnered will enjoy today's potentially transformative romantic vibes as the Moon in Capricorn makes it easier to express your own feelings of love and affection. This is an ideal day to play, so avoid serious work if at all possible. The emphasis continues to be on strengthening close relationships through sharing, so be supportive for your loved ones.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
You may want to spend some time evaluating your health today. Most Lions have been under tremendous stress this past year and may have fallen into unhealthy patterns. Even the vegetarians among you can improve your diets so don't be afraid to try new, nutritious foods. Take a trip to the health food center and see what is fresh.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Today can be rather delightful the Moon gambols in your house of fun. Don't feel guilty about putting off responsibilities; there will be plenty of time to tend to duty tomorrow. Instead, find a place that invigorates your soul. If the weather is fine, consider flying a kite or going for a long walk. Enjoy the world around you, no matter where you are.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
It may be time for some of you to pay attention to the needs of your home as the Moon transits your fourth house of home and family. Parents, grandparents and children need your consideration, as do those who live under the same roof. Whether you have a large, extended family or a couple of flat mates, you need to test the emotional waters at home.
Lucky Number438
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The Moon moves through Capricorn and your third house of communication today, making you feel a bit more sociable. Dinner with friends or neighbors may be filled with lively conversation, so join any gathering that appeals to you tonight. You may also be very much in tune with your partner or best friend, and discussions about your relationship or other important matters are likely to go well.
Lucky Number692
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The Moon continues through Capricorn, making today a good time to review your finances. Even if you spent a bit too much last night, you can always recover with careful planning. Take care of the things you value, especially the things (and people) that bring you the most pleasure. If you are interested in saving up for something big, there is no better time to start than now.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The Moon in your sign brings you extra charm and magnetism. It's a good day for showcasing your leadership abilities, so don't hesitate to take the reigns when needed. Relationships can also be benefited by this transit, especially if you are willing to talk about your vulnerabilities. Be emotionally available.
Lucky Number872
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Spending time restoring your soul is good, especially if you feel edgy or vaguely fearful. Everyone must take time to review recent events and learn from them and this is your time to begin the process. Enjoy a gentle pace if possible, avoiding the hustle and bustle of public places. Turn in early tonight to allow plenty of time for dreaming.
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Joining a good cause will lift your spirits, so get out and do something! Even picking up litter from the side of the road will go a long way in feeding your soul; it is often the work no one else wants to do that can be most rewarding. Doing this work with a group of people makes such activity even more wonderful, as bonds are created as you join together to improve life for everyone.
Comments