Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, January 5, 2019

AccuWeather

January 05, 2019 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

During the next couple of weeks you'll spend a lot of time thinking about your goals and long term plans. One of your ambitions is about to be realized and you want to savour the moment of triumph. Or perhaps you're starting to realize that a particular plan needs a serious rethink if it's going to be successful and that there's still a long way to go.

Lucky Number

795

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Allow your mind to take off on a journey of exploration throughout the rest of the month. From today you get the chance to have another go, and this time your efforts will get a better reward. Remember to keep an open mind and to realize that you're never too old to learn something new.

Lucky Number

149

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your thoughts will take a serious turn for most of the rest of the month as Mercury enters Capricorn. Rather than accepting simplistic arguments and woolly-minded explanations, you need to get right down to the nitty-gritty of the situation, even if this makes others feel uncomfortable. However, bear in mind that you may uncover some difficult facts in the process, so proceed with care.

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The next couple of weeks will provide a marvellous chance for in-depth conversations with some of the people in your life. Set aside the time for interesting discussions and debates, or simply for sharing one another's news. If you've felt rather cut off from various people recently, this would be a good time to make contact with them again.

Lucky Number

216

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you were busy sorting out paperwork or other detailed information and then had to put the whole thing to one side, you can get started on it again from today. And it will go a lot more smoothly, too, which is good news. Do your best to keep track of complex details and to write down vital pieces of information rather than hoping that you'll remember them. You might not!

Lucky Number

521

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in a playful frame of mind as Mercury enters earthy Capricorn. It will be great for keeping your brain entertained, perhaps by doing puzzles or quizzes. Or maybe you fancy turning your hand to competitions. After all, someone has to win, so why shouldn't it be you? You'll also enjoy putting your thoughts down on paper during the next couple of weeks.

Lucky Number

420

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your thoughts turn to family and the past and you'll continue in this rather nostalgic and sentimental frame of mind for the rest of the month and into the beginning of February. So don't be surprised if your mind is filled with memories during the next few weeks. You'll also do a lot of thinking about your current domestic set-up, especially if some improvements or changes are in order.

Lucky Number

261

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a talkative and communicative frame of mind from today, and this chatty phase will last for several weeks. You might spend a lot more time than usual being sociable, and you could also get heavily involved in neighborhood activities and local concerns. This is your cue to invite lots of neighbors over to your place for a Christmas drink.

Lucky Number

665

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You need to do some serious thinking about your finances during the next few weeks. You started to do this last month before being interrupted by the festivities, and it might be better to start again from scratch. This is a time when you'll want to talk about whatever and whoever is important to you and you find yourself sticking up for what you believe in.

Lucky Number

348

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

As Mercury enters your sign, your thoughts turn to personal matters, and they'll continue in this vein for some weeks yet. This gives you the chance to think about the direction your life is taking, and to plot your progress for the next twelve months. As a result, you'll be wrapped up in yourself during the next couple of weeks, but don't become obsessed with yourself to the exclusion of everyone else.

Lucky Number

534

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

From today your thoughts take a very private turn thanks to Mercury entering your twelfth house, and you'll continue to keep your ideas to yourself with Sun, Saturn and Pluto also in your twelfth. You won't be very forthcoming during this time, which may make certain people think you're being stand-offish or secretive. Explain how you're feeling so they understand. By the way, if you do have a secret to keep it will be far better if you don't tell a soul about it for the time being. After all, it's only a secret while no one knows about it.

Lucky Number

696

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

During the next few weeks you'll spend a lot of time thinking about your plans and hopes for the future. You'll hatch some new ideas that you can't wait to put into practice, or you'll decide which of your current plans are still valid and which need to be re-evaluated or even junked altogether. This will also be a good time for giving your brain a good workout with some intellectual exercises.

Lucky Number

907

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

