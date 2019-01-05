Horoscopes for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Aries
During the next couple of weeks you'll spend a lot of time thinking about your goals and long term plans. One of your ambitions is about to be realized and you want to savour the moment of triumph. Or perhaps you're starting to realize that a particular plan needs a serious rethink if it's going to be successful and that there's still a long way to go.
Lucky Number795
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Allow your mind to take off on a journey of exploration throughout the rest of the month. From today you get the chance to have another go, and this time your efforts will get a better reward. Remember to keep an open mind and to realize that you're never too old to learn something new.
Lucky Number149
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Your thoughts will take a serious turn for most of the rest of the month as Mercury enters Capricorn. Rather than accepting simplistic arguments and woolly-minded explanations, you need to get right down to the nitty-gritty of the situation, even if this makes others feel uncomfortable. However, bear in mind that you may uncover some difficult facts in the process, so proceed with care.
Lucky Number426
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The next couple of weeks will provide a marvellous chance for in-depth conversations with some of the people in your life. Set aside the time for interesting discussions and debates, or simply for sharing one another's news. If you've felt rather cut off from various people recently, this would be a good time to make contact with them again.
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
If you were busy sorting out paperwork or other detailed information and then had to put the whole thing to one side, you can get started on it again from today. And it will go a lot more smoothly, too, which is good news. Do your best to keep track of complex details and to write down vital pieces of information rather than hoping that you'll remember them. You might not!
Lucky Number521
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You're in a playful frame of mind as Mercury enters earthy Capricorn. It will be great for keeping your brain entertained, perhaps by doing puzzles or quizzes. Or maybe you fancy turning your hand to competitions. After all, someone has to win, so why shouldn't it be you? You'll also enjoy putting your thoughts down on paper during the next couple of weeks.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Your thoughts turn to family and the past and you'll continue in this rather nostalgic and sentimental frame of mind for the rest of the month and into the beginning of February. So don't be surprised if your mind is filled with memories during the next few weeks. You'll also do a lot of thinking about your current domestic set-up, especially if some improvements or changes are in order.
Lucky Number261
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
You're in a talkative and communicative frame of mind from today, and this chatty phase will last for several weeks. You might spend a lot more time than usual being sociable, and you could also get heavily involved in neighborhood activities and local concerns. This is your cue to invite lots of neighbors over to your place for a Christmas drink.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
You need to do some serious thinking about your finances during the next few weeks. You started to do this last month before being interrupted by the festivities, and it might be better to start again from scratch. This is a time when you'll want to talk about whatever and whoever is important to you and you find yourself sticking up for what you believe in.
Lucky Number348
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
As Mercury enters your sign, your thoughts turn to personal matters, and they'll continue in this vein for some weeks yet. This gives you the chance to think about the direction your life is taking, and to plot your progress for the next twelve months. As a result, you'll be wrapped up in yourself during the next couple of weeks, but don't become obsessed with yourself to the exclusion of everyone else.
Lucky Number534
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
From today your thoughts take a very private turn thanks to Mercury entering your twelfth house, and you'll continue to keep your ideas to yourself with Sun, Saturn and Pluto also in your twelfth. You won't be very forthcoming during this time, which may make certain people think you're being stand-offish or secretive. Explain how you're feeling so they understand. By the way, if you do have a secret to keep it will be far better if you don't tell a soul about it for the time being. After all, it's only a secret while no one knows about it.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
During the next few weeks you'll spend a lot of time thinking about your plans and hopes for the future. You'll hatch some new ideas that you can't wait to put into practice, or you'll decide which of your current plans are still valid and which need to be re-evaluated or even junked altogether. This will also be a good time for giving your brain a good workout with some intellectual exercises.
