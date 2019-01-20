Horoscopes for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Aries
Despite some conflict early on, some unexpected news relating to your career, or relationship with a person you respect, is in the wind. You will have the opportunity to improve your financial situation or self-esteem with the emphasis on money. As the Sun enters Aquarius, your friends and the attainment of your dreams are highlighted. It's generally a good news day and you should be in a happier frame of mind than you've been for some time.
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Your partner may be sulking and feeling very neglected. Make amends as soon as you can. Movies, candlelight dinners, flowers or even a scented bath together could do the trick. Thanks to the Sun entering your mid-heaven, new work assignments come to you through recently established contacts but beware: you have to manage a fine balancing act between your career and your home life in weeks ahead -- and it won't be easy!
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
If you can't travel to an exotic place at least you can dream about it! As the Sun enters cool, collected Aquarius, try to experience something unique today to satisfy this craving. Your wit and charm will always win you favors and you know it. Involve yourself in projects that present you with a challenge and you'll excel. Don't let niggly little things get to you.
Lucky Number919
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Tell others what they want to hear, but not to the point of telling an outright lie. Take extra care to be sincere, because sooner or later your stretches of the truth are going to catch up with you, especially in the financial world. As the day progresses, starry-eyed potential and hardheaded reality begin falling into line. It's possible to achieve your goals and stay true to yourself, but you might have to go out of your way to do it.
Lucky Number541
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Your influence on other people and your ability to awaken their cooperation occupies your mind. Do others see you as strong, independent and forceful? Ego seems to be a bigger factor, so be more assertive in legal matters, contracts and negotiations. Expressing undue stubbornness makes it difficult to resolve conflicts, or reach compromises. You have a much better chance at catching flies with honey than with vinegar.
Lucky Number270
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
If it's happening, you know about it first, and you probably have front row seats. You can't help but be in the middle of any physical action or court intrigue that's taking place today. If you had your choice, you'd much rather prolong the chase than catch the quarry. Work on putting together a schedule that's sure to keep you running, Virgo. You'll know when it's time to stop.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Love is in the air, dear Libra! Even if not usually a sensualist, your capacity for enjoyment increases, as the Sun strides into your house of love. Romantic encounters pop up, but they seem to involve more ego-gratification than emotional commitment. Should your creative projects be criticized, or romance become difficult, you suffer more from the bruised ego than the broken heart. Children seem more like extensions of yours than individuals in their own right. Their actions, good or bad, feel like a direct reflection on you.
Lucky Number098
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
The one thing you can look forward to today is change. Just when you think you've worked it all out, the Universe reshuffles the cosmic cards. For the next few days, decisions are made by forces beyond your control. Sit back and observe and roll with the waves as much as possible: refusing to do so will only create problems for yourself and the people you live or work with.
Lucky Number650
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
As the Sun blazes in Aquarius, your mental processes are energized. New ideas pop up, so read more, gather the information and learn new things. You really need to communicate, as you get busy planning projects, attending meetings, running errands and taking short trips. Buying a computer, new car, phones, or upgrading your systems are all favoured.
Lucky Number305
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
As the Sun moves to Aquarius, money and material assets are emphasized -- and the life style or status they provide. What things are really important to you? Don't use money or status as a wedge -- and don't let false pride cost you money. Nevertheless, gain is on the cards. Responding positively to the energy surrounding you now will motivate you to improve your income and personal status.
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
As the Sun enters your sign, you can be more successful and independent. A strong, healthy self-image makes you more productive, which encourages you to treat others with more generosity and sensitivity. Take care of things personally. Don't let others speak or act for you. Your personality, behavior and physical presentation can make the difference between success and failure in weeks ahead.
Lucky Number083
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Put your life in order at all levels, dear Fish. Circumstances might compel changes. Your unconscious motivations are active now. Have you an unconscious resentment of authority? Analyze why you may have developed hidden resentments. A need to use or gain hidden power and control (or even hide the power you have) is stimulated. Understanding your subconscious, dealing with failure or shame and accepting limitations will develop your inner strength and determination.
