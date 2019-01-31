Horoscopes for Thursday, January 31, 2019

Aries
Regardless of what is going on in your life now, it seems that you have more support around you than usual - as well as luck today. You will find a family member or friend especially helpful at the moment, if they are needed. You may have to face a tough decision regarding a domestic issue: this will keep you troubled emotionally and may hinder your normal working day.
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Travel will be very beneficial today. Other cultures and philosophies are favoured, even if it's just a foreign movie or different cuisine. A friend may not have your best interests at heart so be careful not to let them waste your time. You need to step back and assess your situation with this person very carefully.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Don't let your stubborn attitude ruin things for you. Your financial future looks bright at the moment but you must put an investment plan in place - preferably one where you can't touch the money for a while. If you've been considering moving house, now is a good time to start looking. If someone is holding you back from something you know you should be doing, perhaps it's also time to re-evaluate that relationship.
Lucky Number898
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You have something to get off your chest, but sometimes the method of communication is more fun than the actual message. It's in your best interest right now to survey the terrain instead of orbiting without purpose. The next time around you might see something of long term value. New ideas come and go, but the process is what's important. Write everything down and make sure you have a concrete theory in mind before you run any more tests.
Lucky Number110
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Leo
Just because you're upset doesn't mean that the whole world has to know about - keep your own counsel. If you take a long bath you'll find that you're more centered, focused and able to see things afresh. It may seem to take forever to get things done, but that Lion attitude kicks into high gear later in the day and you'll get to kick some butt.
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
At work, a situation that was shaky will develop and strengthen. Control your diet strictly by limiting you consumption of sweets. No massive investments for the time being, you might have to tighten your belt. The risk of a dispute with your mate is probable if you continue along this path! Examine your differing projects more closely and compromise.
Lucky Number444
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Make a conscious decision to think of things in a more positive light, Libra. You wake up to a special day, although it may not seem that way at first. Each passing hour strips away another layer of doubt, leaving you totally fancy free by evening. The Universe is starting to return you to your natural state. Delight, ease and energy are yours for the time being, so put them to good use.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Your mind is in full flight, but your body won't move an inch until you command it. There are a million ideas racing through your head, but they won't do you any good until you say them out loud or write them down on paper. Forget about the negativity you've encountered in the recent past: yesterday's trouble only planted the seeds for today's triumph. When you're ready to unveil your final product, they'll be talking about it for weeks to come.
Lucky Number108
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Love blooms in an atmosphere of sensual harmony. Finances improve, so money will no longer need to be the center of your focus. Avoid disagreements with a colleague or associate; be flexible and ready to recognize your mistakes. To avoid skin problems choose fresh vegetables and fresh fruits.
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Financial and business matters prosper, but there may be some kind of political interference in your daily activities. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they will damage your self-esteem. Friends and colleagues will be at your side for support. The fruits of your hard work will be realized today, for you are heading for good fortune and happiness.
Lucky Number731
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
You need to put your finances in order once and for all. You must set and stick to a budget. It is time to fix your priorities. Use your discipline to finish those unfinished jobs. You let your paperwork pile up, so clear your desk. This is a period to look for opportunities that expand your spiritual and artistic awareness and allow you to develop and use your intuitive abilities.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You may be tempted to eat and drink more than usual, since your willpower is low. You know you must be more original and open to risks at work, otherwise you'll end up feeling stale and bored. Arguments with bosses and authority figures are likely if they try to tie you down.
Comments