Horoscopes for Monday, February 4, 2019

Aries
Confusion or uncertainty could be the forerunner to disputes or erratic behavior or responses by colleagues. Watch the atmosphere. On one hand, there's energy for team work and the potential for good communication, but on the other there could be disruptions, unexpected developments and glitches in plans. Ideas and actions may be at odds because of a hidden agenda. Do you know what you want? Be flexible! The New Moon in Aquarius will help you set a new approach to team work.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
There is creeping uncertainty as things get underway and later on the pace quickens and work will be demanding. Use today's New Moon in Aquarius to put new methods in place. If you're dealing with the public, things could be hectic. Don't let passing strangers take you by the horns otherwise conflict could ensue. Get around difficulties, or difficult people. You'll be under pressure and your mettle will be tested. Put on a charming smile and you'll win through.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
A New Moon in Aquarius graces your solar ninth house, pushing the boundaries of possibility with regard to study, travel and occupations of the mind. Dream and speculate about what can become possible. Responsibilities and uncertainties prevail at the moment, but you have the power to rise above any problems and dream your way to a new future. Relationships could be providing some discomfort, pointing to pain from the past that still has an influence in your life. Investigate.
Lucky Number658
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Use today's New Moon in Aquarius to set up new financial dealings or arrangements. Lock your crustacean claws around a new opportunity. Once you latch on you never let go, but don't try to hurry things. Joint finances or investments need scrutiny. Are they giving you the freedom that you need? There's benefit to be had if you put new arrangements in place. Matters of lust and desire need consideration. What do you really want?
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Leo
The New Moon in Aquarius in your solar seventh house brings the opportunity for a new start with partners or close associates. Look at the cooperative process and see if there's any way it can be improved. Do you need to give more? To get more? To work towards different goals or values? Now's the time to put changes in place. Do some talking so that you can get things sorted out. There will be uncertainties or difficult areas but just work your way through them in a clear calm manner.
Lucky Number603
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Today's New Moon in the sign of Aquarius and your solar sixth signals the start of something different in terms of work and working methods. Institute a new program or a new way of doing things. This could bear on work, healthcare or simply personal routines that allow you to get through the day efficiently. What you put into operation will be of benefit in the long term as well as giving you the means to cope with the balance of the week when there will be some trying circumstances.
Lucky Number258
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
There's a positive sense of which road to take today so tune into what's going on. The New Moon in Aquarius and your solar fifth house urges you to set new projects or ideas in motion. What you need is the bigger creative picture right now. Not all the little details. Go for that. The business lunch or brainstorming session could get the juices flowing for you and any associates involved. Try a tangential approach to something that's been bugging you for a long time.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Today brings the New Moon in the sign of Aquarius and your solar fourth house. Time to make changes and begin to reorganize or re-order the way things are working at home. Recent domestic upsets can be put into a good context if they're seen as the stimulus for beneficial change. Discussion is called for. This is a team effort, not an act of generalship. The key to all of this is in recognizing where the roots of emotional unhappiness or discontent lie for everyone.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Make a new beginning in the area of business and communications today. The New Moon in Aquarius and your solar third house calls for innovation and a little inventive curiosity. Check matters with associates or friends so that you can get some good ideas as to what will work and what will not. A short trip could be on the cards in order for you to get something going. Focus on movement. The more mobile energy you put into something today, the better will be the return over time.
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Today's New Moon in Aquarius and your solar second house signals the start of some new program or development that will enable you to work towards economic changes in your situation. You will have to take the initiative. It is not something that will happen by itself. Make a commitment to development or expansion. Set a new project underway. make a decision to extend or upgrade so that you give yourself the opportunity to move forwards. There's light at the end of the tunnel. Head towards it.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Today's New Moon falls in your sign and your solar first house. Make plans for where you want to go and what you want to do. Set new ventures in motion. Be inspiring. Take a different tack or a new perspective on the matter of your future. Discuss ideas with partners or close associates. Focus especially on the creative. There are books and songs waiting to be written. Don't be put off by discouragement from family members and don't let matters of the home hold you back. Go forward.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
With today's New Moon in Aquarius and your solar twelfth house, this would be a good time to make a new start with your spiritual life. How much thought do you give to this? It's an important theme for the fish because your sign is the sign of the spiritual seeker. You always need some sense of where you are going in this area. Creative projects are favoured for today as is the process of revelation or disclosure. Important ideas or truths can surface.
Comments