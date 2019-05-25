Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Watch out for anyone who uses a moral or religious argument to get their own way today. For instance, they may imply that you're a bad person for not going along with their demands, or they might use their beliefs as an excuse for getting their own way. There's no arguing with this person because they aren't behaving irrationally, and you may prefer to keep your distance once you cotton on to the games they're playing.

Lucky Number

761

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The atmosphere between you and a special someone is extremely potent and intense today. As a result, it's almost bound to lead to some difficult moments between you, especially if one of you becomes jealous or controlling. Any current problems between you will become emphasized, giving you the chance to resolve them. You certainly can't brush them under the carpet any longer.

Lucky Number

779

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A relationship goes through testing times today, but it doesn't have to spell disaster. There could be an emotional battle between the two of you in which you compete for the upper hand, but if you're prepared to let one another have your say this could lead to increased understanding between you. You might also have a profound experience because of someone else, because all encounters have the potential to be highly-charged right now.

Lucky Number

177

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Beware anyone who thinks they're a victim or a saint today because they'll submit you to an awful lot of emotional blackmail in order to get their own way. You may not notice what's going on at the time, although the penny will drop later on when you start to feel annoyed about the way you were manipulated into doing what this person wanted. Better make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

As far as a certain person is concerned, their current emotional needs outweigh everything else. This means they're expecting you to pander to their every demand and request, and they'll get really stroppy if you fail to play ball. Or maybe you're the one who's demanding that everyone pays you plenty of attention? If so, try to control your feelings otherwise you'll only succeed in setting loved ones against you.

Lucky Number

227

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Take care Virgo, otherwise you'll be drawn into an emotional stalemate with someone today. Someone feels in need of your attention and they don't seem to care how they get it, so they'll indulge in some manipulative tactics if necessary. This is especially likely if they think it's your job to make a big fuss of them, but the more they're determined to make you dance attendance on them, the more you'll be determined to do no such thing. It will all take a lot of energy.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Tread carefully today because there's a lot going on under the surface. You could get locked in a battle of wills with someone you love, forcing you to look more deeply at your relationship. Love has the potential to transform your life right now, but only if you're ready to see how things really are rather than how you would like them to be.

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Emotional weather between you and a certain person is looking stormy, to say the least. There's a lot of mistrust, jealousy and insecurity in the air, making either one of you behave like the other one's gaoler. Don't let your Scorpio tendency to be possessive and suspicious get the better of you now because it will cause endless trouble. Do your best to maintain some emotional balance.

Lucky Number

954

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're trying to improve your relationships at the moment and today you have to cope with a tricky and tense atmosphere between you and a certain person. Take care because things could easily get out of hand, leading to a compulsive atmosphere in which the emotional temperature rises by several notches and you both say things you don't mean. Try to get to the bottom of what's wrong and sort it out with as little fuss and enmity as possible.

Lucky Number

595

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

There's a lot going on under the surface you don't want to admit to. Maybe you're really worried about one thing, but you're deflecting your anxiety on to other topics instead. Take care, because you're in an emotionally vulnerable state and problems will assume massive proportions if you let them. Talk to someone who will understand.

Lucky Number

160

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Emotions take on a compulsive quality, making all your relationships feel highly charged. One of these relationships could have a transforming effect on you because of what happens now. Even so, you should try to keep emotional matters in proportion, otherwise they could assume such massive importance for you that you can't view them in their true light.

Lucky Number

435

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A certain person equates age or position with power today, making them very bossy and dictatorial. They are also determined to get their own way, even if it causes a lot of unpleasantness in the process. Make sure you don't behave in the same way yourself because it won't win you any friends and may even set someone against you.

Lucky Number

319

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus
