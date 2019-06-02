Horoscopes for Sunday, June 2, 2019

Aries Someone is being very strong-willed today and determined to get their own way at every opportunity. Let's hope that this isn't a description of you, because, if it is, you won't make yourself very popular. You might even provoke someone into fighting back, which won't be a pleasant experience. Problems connected with sex, love and money will be especially hard to deal with. Lucky Number 526 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Your mind is working so quickly today that it's almost impossible to keep up with it. As a result your thoughts will come in rapid bursts, and will probably distract you from what you're doing. If you want to get through the day without experiencing mental meltdown, you should jot down all the brainwaves you're having and also take frequent breaks so you can keep your mind clear and your body relaxed. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Someone is pugnacious and difficult today, too hard to handle. The fact is that they're determined to get their own way and they seem to think they've got a special right to do so. You may meet them in the course of your work or through an everyday event, but the ordinariness of the situation won't take away the nasty taste that this person leaves in your mouth. Lucky Number 104 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer A certain person is hard to handle today. In fact, they're almost impossible to deal with because they've gone into complete control-freak mode and are being completely unreasonable whenever they fail to get their own way. Now, forgive me for mentioning this, but you aren't the one who's behaving like this, are you? Let's hope not, anyway! Lucky Number 621 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Once again you're receiving a clear message about the need to toe the party line and not rock the boat. The trouble is, you aren't listening, nor do you want to. Restrain feelings of resentment about having your wings clipped, and focus on creative and, yes, romantic opportunities brought by the cruisy Moon. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Your thoughts are flying in all directions, making it difficult for you to keep track of them. This will be very hard if you're supposed to be concentrating on one thing to the exclusion of all else because it will be almost impossible. Write down your best ideas in case they whizz out of your head again as quickly as they flew into it. Lucky Number 105 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You're in an unsettled state today, making it hard to calm down for long. As a result, you may leave a trail of half-finished projects in your wake. You're keen to start them, but you soon lose interest. Be careful if this agitated mood points you in the direction of the shops, because you might start spending money to keep yourself amused... and that will be expensive. Lucky Number 427 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Do your best to avoid getting drawn into a battle of wills today because it won't be a pleasant experience. Mind you, you won't want to lie down like a doormat and let them walk all over you, either, so you'll have to find some sort of compromise between these two extremes. Above all, avoid making this person your enemy. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius A certain someone is determined to get their own way today. However, they'll do their best to hide it, perhaps by implying that you're the one who's being demanding. It's difficult to show your anger right now, but smothering it will only make it come out in other ways, such as sulking. If you are angry about something it would be far better to say so. Lucky Number 225 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn A certain person is very determined to have their own way and it's wise to let them get on with it. Opposing or confronting them will trigger a massive upheaval and a very nasty atmosphere, so you may decide that discretion is the better part of valor right now. It will help to avoid contentious topics, especially if they're connected with money or sex. Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You need to tread carefully when dealing with a certain person, because they're determined to have everything their own way, even at the expense of a major row. They're being wilful and manipulative, and ideally you should keep as much distance between you as possible. This is especially important if they're in a position of authority over you. Lucky Number 305 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn