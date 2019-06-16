Horoscopes for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Aries Your boredom threshold is lower than usual this today so don't be surprised if you start to feel restless. Ideally, you should alter your usual routine and do something totally different, because that will certainly keep you interested in what's going on around you. Watch out if you decide to spend money because you might part with a lot more than you intended. Lucky Number 875 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus If you're a typical Taurean you enjoy a steady routine, but this is one of those days when you really benefit from living in a more spontaneous way. So forget about your usual schedule and try to ring the changes. Even some small departures from your usual routine will make a big difference to your mood, so don't imagine that it has to be all or nothing. Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You need a little excitement today, whether you're at home or at work. It won't take much to get your adrenalin flowing, and there's no need to create havoc in the process, either. You could come up with some brilliant ideas about ways to make your job easier and there might also be some interesting news about a technological gadget or piece of machinery. Lucky Number 694 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're in the market for a little excitement today. You don't want to raise the roof or cause a complete commotion but you would like something to happen that lifts you out of mundane, boring life. With luck you'll get just what you're looking for courtesy of a certain person who's lively and good fun to be around. A short trip will also do the trick. Lucky Number 452 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo You need to vary your routine slightly today to avoid feeling bored or restless, especially if the day threatens to be rather predictable. Think of ways to introduce a note of spontaneity into the proceedings, even if they're very minor, because they'll make you feel more lively and on the ball. If you're going shopping you'll be tempted by some impulse buys. Lucky Number 781 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo You're on the hunt for a little excitement today, so you won't be pleased if your day is very predictable or nothing interesting happens. Maybe you should pave the way for some lively events by doing something on the spur of the moment or arranging to meet someone who's a real live wire. Don't be surprised if you get an unexpected phone call or someone drops in out of the blue. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Going shopping today? Then don't be surprised if you splash out on items that are that little bit different from your usual purchases. For instance, if you set off for the supermarket you might end up buying lots of exotic ingredients so you can experiment with them. This is unlikely to get out of hand unless you're feeling bored or fed up, in which case you'll want to spend your way out of your current mood. Lucky Number 802 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Follow up on the ideas you have been mulling over. You might have something more to add to them, in which case you should jot down your thoughts before they fly out of your head again. Once all that's out of the way you'll be free to enjoy yourself, preferably by doing something slightly unusual or even rather wacky. Lucky Number 896 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius Don't be surprised if a member of the family is unpredictable or does things on the spur of the moment today. There's nothing to worry about because they won't do anything too alarming or disruptive. In fact, their actions will be like a breath of fresh air and they may even help you to escape from a current rut. So don't hesitate to be that little bit different yourself, either. Lucky Number 295 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn You're feeling slightly unconventional and you're looking for activities that will reflect your mood. You certainly won't be very keen on doing things that are drearily predictable or boring, although you'll grit your teeth and get on with them if you have no choice. But ideally you should do things on the spur of the moment, preferably in the company of people who make you feel alive and alert. Lucky Number 354 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius You need to think on your feet today, but that shouldn't be difficult for someone like you. Actually, you'll get a big kick out of putting your little grey cells to work, particularly if you're thinking about your career or the current state of your finances. The more mentally agile you can be, the more inspired your ideas, and you're on top form right now. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo