Horoscopes for Sunday, June 30, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's one of those happy days in which you're able to say the right thing at the right time, whether this is intentional or a fortunate accident. You're being diplomatic and considerate, without becoming too gushy or insincere. Dealings with partners and neighbors go well now, helped by your current ability to keep them smiling.

Lucky Number

501

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

No matter what else you're supposed to be doing today, it's a good idea to devote a little time to making sure your finances are running smoothly. You might even want to pay some bills now, rather than wait a couple of days until they're due, simply so you can make sure that you don't forget them. There should be some good news about a pay rise or perk, too.

Lucky Number

450

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Make the most of your social life today, especially if that means gathering some of your favourite people around you. You're in a very sunny mood and you're looking for a good time. You're also feeling rather active and will enjoy playing a competitive sport or going dancing at the end of the evening. It's a day for letting your hair down!

Lucky Number

576

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's a great day for enjoying home comforts, such as relaxing with close friends and family or taking the phone off the hook, pretending you're not at home and having some delicious time to yourself. If you've been working very hard lately this is a wonderful opportunity to give yourself a breather and restore your energy levels.

Lucky Number

723

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's one of those nice days when you feel gregarious and light-hearted, ready to have some fun whenever you get the chance. Ideally, you should arrange to see some friends or do anything else that will make you feel good. It's also a great day for taking part in a group activity, in which case you may be asked to take a starring role, even if it's only for a short time.

Lucky Number

584

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Whatever you do today you'll want it to be worthwhile and satisfying. You'll be even happier if it's connected with some of your values and priorities in life or if it enhances your reputation in some way. There could be good news about money, perhaps when you're given a perk or bonus, or possibly a pay rise if you're very lucky. All in all, it's a really good day!

Lucky Number

172

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's a super day for spreading your wings and enjoying yourself, so clear as much space in your schedule as possible. You'll jump at the chance of going travelling, whether that involves catching a train to a nearby town or boarding a plane for an exotic destination. You long to broaden your horizons and see more of life, even if it's in very modest ways.

Lucky Number

945

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're in a nicely emotional and loving mood today, and you'll be happiest if you can be with some of the special people in your life for at least part of the day. You don't have to do anything terribly special when you're together, either, because simply sharing a relaxing meal or watching television together will be enough. If you get talking, the conversation will turn to confidences and secrets.

Lucky Number

447

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

It's a great day for mixing and mingling with people you always get on well with, so try not to keep yourself to yourself too much as that would be a real shame on a day when you're feeling so convivial and friendly. Speaking of friends, you'll enjoy spending time with them now, especially if you share some core values.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a fantastic day for making lots of progress with your work, so don't be afraid to pull out all the stops. Not that you're ever averse to hard work if you're a typical Capricorn because you thrive on it. You'll get on well whether you're working as part of a team or you're on your own, and either way you'll end the day with a strong sense of achievement.

Lucky Number

235

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Everything's looking good today, even if you've been having a rather thin time of it recently. You're feeling positive and eager to make the most of your current opportunities, which means that you'll attract good things in your direction. If you're going out on the town you'll have a whale of a time, especially if you're with some good friends.

Lucky Number

576

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're in a very home loving mood today, making you reluctant to stray too far from your own front door. You want to be surrounded by your creature comforts, and preferably with lots of delicious food not far away either. If you've had lots of family squabbles in the past few days you'll enjoy this peaceful interlude even more.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
