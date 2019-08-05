Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, August 5, 2019
Aries
Compromise is important as the Moon moves through fair Libra and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. You may not feel like cooperating, but it is in your best interests to do so. Even trying to get along with an enemy or competitor will benefit you in the long run. Don't allow anger and frustration to build up... let off steam with vigorous exercise.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You could enjoy unexpected benefits from your job or volunteer work, as the Moon blends well with Venus. The more flexible you can be at work, the better... your can-do attitude will be rewarded. There is plenty of fun to be had this evening, but guard against becoming too excited or relaxed in the presence of your co-workers.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
No matter what you must accomplish today, try to be relaxed about it. With the Moon gliding through your fifth house of love and pleasure, you shouldn't take anything too seriously. When someone cuts you off in traffic, smile and wave... surprise people by responding kindly no matter how annoying or rude their behavior is.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
You may find that it is hard to leave home this morning... in fact, you may not want to wake up from the strange and wonderful dreams you've been having. You are likely to be more psychic than usual as planets in your water houses harmonize. If you have a strong feeling about something, you are probably right. Use your inner voice as a guide today.
Lucky Number505
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
With the Moon in your third house of communication, you are likely to engage in a talkathon tonight. Go ahead and get everything out on the table... this is your best chance to avoid sticky situations later in the month. Be honest about your hopes and fears if you want relationships to run smoothly.
Lucky Number827
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
You can get a great deal accomplished through careful planning today. Once the Moon moves into balancing Libra and your second house of personal finances, you'll want to know where you stand at the bank. Take a good look at what you owe and what you have incoming so that you may prepare accordingly. You'll have an opportunity to increase your income soon.
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
This can be one of the most delightful days of the month for you. Show off your creative talents and share ideas with your most exciting friends. If you want to make a play for someone special, now is the ideal time whilst your physical beauty and charm are magnified. Others will be drawn to your affectionate nature.
Lucky Number553
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Slow motion may be the best way to describe this interminable day... it's not a bad day, it just might seem endless. There is so much to do and so many people who are depending on you that you may never get a chance to relax and let your hair down. If you haven't already learned to say no, you may want to practice on those who impose on you today.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Work should be pleasant as a friendly, cooperative mood rules the day. Brilliant ideas can come from brainstorming, so spend some time collaborating. This evening, dinner with friends is delightful. Enjoy good times with your favourite people.
Lucky Number934
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You could emerge as a real power player in your career field after today; the universe is putting money on your ability to give a superior performance. This should mean more money for you in the long run, so don't be afraid to take on extra responsibilities.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Get out there and strut your stuff as the universe favors the zodiac's innovators. Your original style and unique charm is the true definition of fashion; you are always at least one or two steps ahead of the rest of the world. Don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you know that no one else is anything like you. The world would be boring if everyone were the same.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Your hard work may be rewarded this afternoon. You'll have the energy you need to get the work done, but be sure to eat the right foods to keep you going. Avoid artificial energy boosters such as candy bars and keep plenty of fresh fruit and water on hand.
