Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, August 19, 2019
Aries
This is a great day for the active and fun-loving Ram, so don't sit inside and watch the world go by. If the weather is good, this is a good time to participate in team or group sports. Go cycling with a friend or play ball with your pals in the warmth of the afternoon sun. Romance is also favoured by today's aspects, so consider planning an evening under the stars.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
It's best to spend the day recuperating from the stress of the past few weeks; with your lunar low cycle in full swing, you should try to relax as much as possible. Review the events of the past month for a better idea of where you are going; you can plan a better strategy for your future this way. Dreams you have tonight may be revealing, so keep pencil and paper nearby for recording strong images.
Lucky Number130
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Many hands make light work, so gather your friends to assist you today. If you have a friend in need, don't hesitate to offer your services. You would be surprised at how much fun moving or painting can be when everyone works together as a team. Consider leading a group to perform a community service, such as picking up trash or serving food to the homeless.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
It won't hurt to make yourself visible as the Moon moves through your tenth house of status. If you are single and want to advertise, go somewhere that is known for singles action. If you are partnered and want to show off the love in your life, attend an outdoor concert or community event. This is a good time to make a strong impression on the public and authority figures.
Lucky Number084
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Lively Leo is practically on fire with enthusiasm as the Moon blends well with much of the sky; this is a wonderful day for you to be among others. Your natural ability to entertain is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online!
Lucky Number778
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
You can expect your psychic energy to reach a monthly peak as the stars blend harmoniously today; you may just know things throughout the day. Some of you may have prophetic dreams or dreams which reveal events from a past life... keep pen and paper ready to jot down what you remember upon awakening. Sex within a committed relationship can be very spiritual and downright amazing this evening.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
This should turn out to be an enjoyable day as the Moon blends well with planets in your eleventh house of friendships and your fifth house of pleasure; make it a point to get out for some fresh air. Your mate, best friend, or partner will appreciate your time and attention, so make time for him or her. Even if you have a lot of work to do, it can be made pleasant today.
Lucky Number885
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Take care of your health today by eating right and getting fresh air and exercise. You may also need to find time for organizing your personal belongings... when was the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? Check for expiration dates on all your medicines, vitamins, and packaged goods. Also, test your drinking water; you may want to install a filter.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Fun and excitement in your own neighborhood is likely as the Moon and Uranus do the Lambada, adding spice to your day. If the weather allows, get out there and get to know your neighbors. It's good to know who the people around you are, even if you find you don't like them! With a little effort, you can help create a positive environment.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
With the Moon passing through your fourth house of home and family, it's time to do a bit of housekeeping. This is the perfect time to organize and tidy up if you have been letting things slide; you might find you even enjoy the physical exercise of housework. Spending time with your family members will help you to feel... whether this is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen!
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
The Moon blends well with the other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate?
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The Moon blends well with other planetary energies, helping you to feel more fortunate today. It will be easy to count your blessings, which seem to be increasing daily. Selfless giving becomes you, so honor your instinct to donate what you don't need to others. Donating your time and talent will also bless you as much as it blesses the recipients.
