Horoscopes for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Aries Set aside the time to look over the minutiae of your life today, such as checking that you're up to date with the bills or that you need everything you need for work. You're organized and sensible today, and it will give you pleasure to know that everything is ticking over nicely. If necessary, get your partner or colleague to help out with anything difficult or fiddly. Lucky Number 379 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Once again you're very diplomatic and tactful today, and you'll be able to win people over to your side or get them to understand what you're talking about. If you need to break the ice with someone, you'll manage to do it now and, with luck, the temperature between you will quickly become warmer. If it doesn't, it's unlikely to be through any fault of your own. Lucky Number 183 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Have a look around your home today and see if you can think of any ways to improve it. Maybe all it needs is a good clean, or perhaps you'll realize that it's about time you got out the paint pots and gave it a facelift. If you work from home, this is a good opportunity to improve your surroundings in some way, even if that simply means making them more neat and tidy. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer You've been in quite a serious mood during the past couple of days but today you need a little light relief, and social settings are the best way to find it. If you don't have anything planned, remedy that immediately by getting on the phone to a friend or arranging to do something with the rest of the family. Even going out for a drink or a walk will make you feel better. Lucky Number 095 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo This is a good day for taking care of the domestic chores because you'll get a certain sense of satisfaction from them. You'll also enjoy ministering to your nearest and dearest, perhaps by feeding them within an inch of their lives or making their surroundings as cosy and safe as possible. You might also consider making some improvements to your home. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo If things have been a bit dicey with a close relative or neighbor recently, this is a good opportunity to extend an olive branch and get things back on track. The very fact that you're big enough to make the first move will probably shame the other person into being friendly again, and what a relief that will be! Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Have a think about your values in life. Are you able to honor them in your day-to-day life or do you have to make certain compromises in order to make a living? For instance, you might be a vegetarian who has to work in a burger bar. Are you happy with the way things are? If not, it's time to consider what you're going to do about it. Lucky Number 561 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio This is the perfect day to spend with friends because you'll all have a great time. You'll also take comfort from one another's friendship and moral support. Even a short encounter with a buddy will be better than nothing now, and will keep you smiling. At some point, have a think about a plan for the future and decide whether it's still on course. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You've been working very hard during the past few days and now you need a break. Although you'll be reluctant to come to a full stop, nevertheless you'll be much more impressive in the days ahead if you can recharge your batteries at some point today. It may also help to have an in-depth chat with someone who has your best interests at heart. Lucky Number 158 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn It's a great day for being with people who are on the same wavelength as you because you'll have a really good time with them. You might decide to go out on a jaunt with some friends, especially if you're visiting somewhere historical or spiritual, or you could take part in a group activity in which you all share a particular goal. Whatever you do will be fun. Lucky Number 271 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius If you want to ask someone for their advice, tackle them today. They'll do their best to tell you what they think in a fair and honest way, without being ridiculously optimistic or hopelessly pessimistic. If you're at work, you'll do an excellent job and will manage to keep your head admirably if a mini crisis develops or you're in a terrible hurry. Lucky Number 775 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus