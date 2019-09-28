Horoscopes for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Aries Your partnerships get a shot in the arm from today, and this happy state will continue for the next two weeks. This might be your cue to salvage a relationship that's in trouble by adopting a different strategy, or by levelling with the person concerned about your feelings for them. Miracles might happen, as a result of your actions. Lucky Number 465 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus How are you feeling? Today's New Moon is a good opportunity to review the state of your health and make any improvements that you think are necessary. If you haven't been near your dentist in ages, arrange a check-up now while it's fresh in your mind. You might also decide to alter your diet in some way or cut out foods that don't really agree with you. Lucky Number 429 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Today's New Moon will bring good news about loved ones during the next two weeks. You could hear about the imminent arrival of a baby, receive an invitation to a party or wedding, or have some other reason for breaking open the champagne and getting out your best clothes. If a love affair gets off the ground now it will make your heart sing with happiness. Aaaah! Lucky Number 575 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Family matters haven't exactly been a barrel of laughs lately but today's New Moon is offering you the chance to set the record straight, put the past behind you and do your best to spread the spirit of peace and forgiveness. Yes, this may well be a poignant and heart-searching time but do you really want to cope with this hot-house atmosphere of resentment any longer? Lucky Number 881 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo If you've fallen out with someone recently or the atmosphere has been slightly cool between you, today's New Moon is encouraging you to do something about it during the rest of the month. Rather than wait for the other person to make the first move, it will be far better if you do it. But if you say sorry, make sure that you sound as though you mean it. Lucky Number 882 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo If you're planning on making a major purchase try and do it during the coming fortnight, as it will benefit from the influence of today's New Moon. Even so, you should still consider whether you can afford it before you put your money down, and you should also do some research first to make sure you're getting a good deal. Lucky Number 169 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra Today's New Moon encourages you to open up your life to new experiences, ideas and encounters. And the sooner you start, the better. So think about what you can do, even if you start small and work up to something bigger over time. Something that might appeal now is a change of appearance, so how about buying yourself some flattering new clothes. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio During the coming fortnight you'll really benefit from spending time alone, especially if you're mulling things over and looking deeply into your life. You might even become interested in some form of meditation that helps you to do this, or you could be drawn to a contemplative religion that seems to offer you the peace and support that you crave at the moment. Lucky Number 197 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius The next two weeks are a super opportunity for mixing with people who share some of your interests or beliefs. This might mean seeing friends, joining a club or society, or lending your support to a humanitarian campaign that you truly believe in. If you can spare the time, you should also focus on some of your cherished dreams and see if you can turn them into reality. Lucky Number 678 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Today's New Moon will affect your long-term goals during the coming fortnight, giving them fresh impetus and energy. This will be the perfect time to launch a new venture that's designed to put your name on the map. It will also be a great opportunity to take any action that will enhance your job prospects or increase your reputation. Lucky Number 336 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Life has brought you plenty of adventure during the past couple of months, but have you embraced it with open arms, or nervously stepped to one side for fear of getting too involved in it all? If you've avoided the challenges and opportunities that have come your way, today's New Moon gives you one last chance to take advantage of them or to forever kick yourself. Lucky Number 274 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo