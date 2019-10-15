Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Aries You're heavily influenced by what you hear or read, Aries, but unfortunately it's likely to plunge you into the depths of despair. Articles in the paper fill you with doom or gloom, or a conversation with a loved one might make you fear the worst. Try to separate your fears from the reality of the situation, otherwise you'll end up feeling awful. Lucky Number 979 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Worries are never far away from the Bull today. An anxious and fretful state of mind brings a tendency to look on the black side in any situation. You get the distinct impression that someone is being very critical of you or looking down their nose at you for some reason. Are you sure about all this, or are you letting your fears run wild? Lucky Number 716 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini What's worrying you, lovely Gemini? Don't give way to anxiety, or it will be hard to shake off the despondency. If someone is being critical or harsh with you, unkind words will hit a raw nerve and you'll feel quite hurt. You may also be bothered about a health problem, whether it's yours or someone else's. Remind yourself that worrying never solved anything; you need to take action. Lucky Number 241 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Worries are never far away today, and they're ready to strike regarding financial and emotional matters. You may receive a depressing bank statement or credit card bill in the post, or you realize you're less well off than you thought. Alternatively you might be concerned about a loved one's welfare. Try not to brood on things you can't change, or imagine the situation is worse than it really is. Lucky Number 844 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo This is a great day for making changes to your life, especially if you want to sort out a situation that's gone pear shaped recently or you're trying to clear up a misunderstanding. You're in a fix-it mood, whether that applies to gadgets that have gone wrong or a relationship that's hit the skids. But don't be so keen on making changes to suit yourself that you ignore other people's needs. That wouldn't be a smart move at all. Lucky Number 115 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo It's a downbeat day and it isn't helped if you're worried about something. Well, if you're a typical Virgo you're often plagued by worries, but whatever is bugging you at the moment is making you unhappy. I suppose there's no chance you're making mountains out of molehills? Things aren't nearly as grim as they seem. Lucky Number 877 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra It's a great day for fixing any problems that have arisen recently, whether that means chucking out a broken appliance and buying a new one, or getting to the bottom of the dispute between you and a certain person. You could also be inspired to do some cleaning up at home or in your local neighborhood, especially if you have someone to keep you company. Lucky Number 127 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Someone's being a hard taskmaster today, making you feel inadequate or as though you've let them down in some way. Are they being fair about this or are they simply having a field day criticizing you for no good reason? Alternatively, maybe you're being too hard on yourself, and have set yourself high standards that you can't possibly hope to meet. If so, you'll soon feel depressed and anxious, so give yourself a break. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius This is just the day for fixing things that have gone wrong or are broken, and you can do so either literally or metaphorically. For instance, if a piece of technology has been behaving strangely or your printer's run out of ink, this is the perfect day for doing something about it. And if there have been problems with a friend recently, you'll be inspired to improve that situation as well. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn This is an excellent day for tying up any loose ends that you've left dangling recently, especially where your work or long-term goals are concerned. Perhaps you've been wondering whether to apply for a better-paid job and now you're determined to give it a go. You might also have to sort out a problem connected with an older relative or friend. Lucky Number 506 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Someone's in a highly critical mood today, making it hard to be around them for long because they're so keen on pointing out everyone's faults. This person might be a partner or older member of the family, in which case what they say may be truthful but hurtful. Or are you the one who's finding fault with everyone around you? If so, what good will it do to be so harsh? Lucky Number 328 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn